Are You Registered to Vote? National Voter Registration Day is September 20

SOUTH FLORIDA – National Voter Registration Day has been designated nationwide as Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The Broward County Supervisor of Elections’ Office invites all Broward County residents to take part in this important day highlighting the importance of registering to vote.

The deadline to register to vote in the November 8th, 2022 General Election is October 11th.

All Broward County residents are encouraged to join in recognizing National Voter Registration Day in the following ways:

Register to vote through the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office online, in person, or other official offices offering voter registration services;

Check your voter status: update your address, party affiliation, name change and any other important information;

Encourage friends and family to register to vote;

Note upcoming elections and local candidates on your calendar;

Learn more about the voting process in Broward County at www.browardvotes.gov

The Broward County Supervisor of Elections’ Office works every day to ensure citizens can exercise their right to vote conveniently, and receive timely, accurate election results.