Broward Supervisor of Elections Kicks Off Annual High School Voter Registration Drive

[Broward County] – The Supervisor of Elections’ Office will kick off the annual Spring High School Voter Registration Drive (HSVR) April 1st – April 30th 2022. The drive is presented in partnership with Broward County Public Schools to educate and get students registered to vote. All public high schools in Broward County will have the opportunity to register eligible students to become registered voters.

During the month of April 2022, Broward County Election officials are scheduled to visit approximately 40 local Broward high schools. Election Officials will be on hand to assist the high school students and staff as they conduct their voter registration drive. The school with the most registered students will receive an award from the Supervisor of Elections.

Requirements

Florida law permits eligible students who are 16 and 17 years of age to pre-register to vote. High School students who are 18 years old are eligible to register to vote if they are U.S. Citizens and have no felony convictions without their rights being restored.