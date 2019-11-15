Royal Caribbean Cruises Presents The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Holiday Gala

MIAMI – On December 14th, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. presents the 14th Annual Holiday Gala: Building for South Florida’s Business Community, “The Future is Now.”

The formal gala will take place at Hilton Miami Downtown, 1601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Florida, 33132 and will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., a silent auction, followed by a gourmet dinner, and an awards presentation.

“We will celebrate the last quarter of 2019 by reflecting on the prosperity that continues to build the Magic City. From inception to reality, we are witnessing our beautiful city’s unceasing growth and transformation. The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce strives every day to ensure the businesses in our community have the resources they need to continue to improve the city,” said G. Eric Knowles, President and CEO of Miami Dade Chamber of Commerce.

In keeping with this year’s theme “The Future is Now,” Knowles went on to say, “as we sail into 2020, our desire for each and every member is to seize the moment and embrace a future of building relationships that will propel us in a direction where everyone is given the chance to do business and prosper.”

This year, Richard Fain, Chairman & CEO for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., will serve as the honorary gala chair. Fain will lead the effort to honor South Florida’s business, civic and community leadership.

14th Annual Holiday Gala Honorees

H.T. Smith Award

The most prestigious H.T. Smith Award is given to Albert E. Dotson, Sr., PhD who has for over 40 years been committed to servitude. His efforts have spawned many of our business to success both locally as well as across the country.

Citizen of the Year Award

The Citizen of the Year Award is given to State Representative Kionne McGhee, Esq. Representing District 117, State Representative McGhee was elected in 2017 by his peers to serve as the Florida House Democratic Leader. McGhee’s story of success is one of triumph in the face of adversity ultimately to service the community at large.

Distinguished Service Award

The Distinguished Service Award is given to Gepsie Metellus, the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Sant La. Under Metellus leadership the organization is touted as an award-winning neighborhood resource center that serves as a lifeline for the Haitian immigration population of South Florida. Metellus has served her community and been a voice for her community for over two decades.

David Fincher Young Innovator Award

The David Fincher Young Innovator Award is given to Kenasha Paul, J.D., the CEO of the Black Professionals Network. The not-for-profit social learning organization started in 2014 with a mission to shrink the achievement gap and aide emerging black professionals. Since this time, Paul has successfully organized workshops and sessions to service this community.

Individual tickets are available for $200 per person and $2,250 for a table seating 10 guests. Event sponsorships, ranging from $3,000 and up, are also available and offer corporations the opportunity to promote one’s company to an audience of South Florida’s top business executives, elected government officials and community leaders.

For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, please click here.