Local News

Remembering Former Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda C. Snipes

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read
Dr Brenda Snipes Broward Supervisor of Elections
Dr. Brenda Snipes

BROWARD COUNTY – Official Statement on the Passing of Former Supervisor of Elections
Dr. Brenda C. Snipes:

Dr Brenda Snipes Broward Supervisor of Elections
Dr. Brenda Snipes

It is with our deepest condolences that we announce the passing of former Broward County Supervisor of Elections, Dr. Brenda Calhoun Snipes.

Dr. Snipes began her career as a teacher at Blanche Ely High School after being recruited to come to Broward County from Talladega, Alabama by then Principal, Mrs. Blanche G. Ely. She moved through the education ranks serving as a teacher of students from elementary through adult and vocational education. In 2003, she retired from a successful 40-year career as an educator and administrator culminating as an area director responsible for leading principals at 16 schools and centers in Broward County.

When Dr. Snipes was called upon by then Governor Jeb Bush to serve her community again, she accepted an appointment as the Broward County Supervisor of Elections. She was then elected and re-elected three-times by Broward County voters allowing her to serve the Broward County community for an additional 15 years. Dr. Snipes retired as the Broward County Supervisor of Elections in 2019.

Dr. Snipes strongly believed in the importance of education and worked hard to encourage young voters to exercise their civic duty. Under her tenure, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office received a National Award for its partnership with Broward County Schools. Her trailblazing partnership with Broward County Schools is still in effect, allowing thousands of teenagers to pre-register to vote.

Our office extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Snipes. She has left an indelible mark in Broward County and beyond.

“Dr. Snipes was excellent at recognizing talent and many of the staff working in our office today were hired and trained under her tenure. The success our office has with outreach and voter turnout can be attributed to her vision for the county. She has made a footprint in touching the lives of children who are now leaders in our community. It’s an honor for our office to continue her legacy.” –Joe Scott, Broward Supervisor of Elections

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Haiti Has Become A Role Model For The Region In Disaster Preparedness

July 22, 2012

Antigua and Barbuda’s Governor General to be Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II

October 15, 2007

Jamaican-born Pilot set for take-off of solo world flight

March 21, 2007

Earl Jarrett, General Manager of Jamaica National Building Society awarded honorary Doctor of Laws degree

November 9, 2011
Back to top button