Remembering Former Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda C. Snipes

BROWARD COUNTY – Official Statement on the Passing of Former Supervisor of Elections

Dr. Brenda C. Snipes:

It is with our deepest condolences that we announce the passing of former Broward County Supervisor of Elections, Dr. Brenda Calhoun Snipes. Dr. Snipes began her career as a teacher at Blanche Ely High School after being recruited to come to Broward County from Talladega, Alabama by then Principal, Mrs. Blanche G. Ely. She moved through the education ranks serving as a teacher of students from elementary through adult and vocational education. In 2003, she retired from a successful 40-year career as an educator and administrator culminating as an area director responsible for leading principals at 16 schools and centers in Broward County.

When Dr. Snipes was called upon by then Governor Jeb Bush to serve her community again, she accepted an appointment as the Broward County Supervisor of Elections. She was then elected and re-elected three-times by Broward County voters allowing her to serve the Broward County community for an additional 15 years. Dr. Snipes retired as the Broward County Supervisor of Elections in 2019.

Dr. Snipes strongly believed in the importance of education and worked hard to encourage young voters to exercise their civic duty. Under her tenure, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office received a National Award for its partnership with Broward County Schools. Her trailblazing partnership with Broward County Schools is still in effect, allowing thousands of teenagers to pre-register to vote.

Our office extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Snipes. She has left an indelible mark in Broward County and beyond.

“Dr. Snipes was excellent at recognizing talent and many of the staff working in our office today were hired and trained under her tenure. The success our office has with outreach and voter turnout can be attributed to her vision for the county. She has made a footprint in touching the lives of children who are now leaders in our community. It’s an honor for our office to continue her legacy.” –Joe Scott, Broward Supervisor of Elections