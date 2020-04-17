Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce Hosting a Virtual Town Hall Meeting Addressing COVID-19 and CARICOM

SOUTH FLORIDA – As COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on our world and the global economy, “How is our CARICOM region dealing with this pandemic and the crisis it has brought about”?

The Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) has organized a Virtual Town Hall Meeting to discuss and provide recommendations as to how best can CARICOM member states plan and work collectively to cushion the worse impacts of the crisis on the people and economies of the region.

Panelists

The Virtual Town Hall Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, April 18th 4pm Eastern Time, which will feature an elite panel including:

Former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur

Former Guyana Health Minister Dr. Richard Van West Charles

West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA) Chairman Komal Samaroo

Emmy award winning television news anchor Laverne McGee

Hospitality management expert and former General Manager of the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel Eldon Bremner

University of the West Indies economist Professor Claremont Kirton

Moderator — Wesley Kirton

Click here to register to register in advance to attend the Virtual Town Hall via Zoom.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the Chamber’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GuyaneseAmericanChamberofCommerce

“The Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce is of the firm view that there must be a collaborative regional response to the coronavirus crisis and its consequences for life in the future for the people of the region.

“Therefore it is critical that the region examines how it will deal with issues such as assistance for displaced workers; strategies to avoid the collapse of the region’s tourism industry; maintaining exports to markets like the US and Europe; developing the region’s agri-business sector to address import substitution and food security and adjusting to life in what will be the new normal” for our societies. These are the issues that will be discussed at the town hall meeting.”