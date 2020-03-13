North Miami Mayor Issues Statement on COVID-19 State of Emergency

// // //

North Miami – Today (March 13), North Miami Mayor, Philippe Bien-Aime, issued the following statement in reference to coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Today, we declared a state of emergency due to the growing number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Florida. Our top priority is to keep our residents safe and informed. We have taken steps to make sure City Hall and all City facilities receive extra cleaning to ensure a safe and healthy environment. We canceled all public events and meetings, in an abundance of caution, to make sure we are in line with the precautions recommended by Miami–Dade County, the Florida Department of Health and the CDC.

The City is not interested in spreading fear, only facts. We need to be prepared. Those most at risk are the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. They should be rethinking their daily interactions while we are under this public health emergency. Please continue to monitor www.NorthMiamiFL.gov for the latest updates and status reports,” said Philippe Bien-Aime, Mayor of North Miami.