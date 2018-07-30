Broward Schools Armed Guardian Trainees Undergo BSO Firearms Training

Guardian candidates undergo training at BSO’s gun range to qualify for new role

FORT LAUDERDALE – Training for the Broward County Public Schools’ Armed Guardians program is well underway as students, parents, and District employees gear up for the start of classes on August 15.

Comprehensive firearms training is being conducted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and is one of several requirements candidates must successfully complete to become a Broward County Schools Armed Guardian.

Guardians will be an integral member of the school’s security and safety team, focused on protecting the lives and well-being of students, staff, and visitors on school property.

In March, The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act became law, requiring all Florida school districts to have at least one School Resource Officer (SRO) or safety officer on every public school campus at the beginning of 2018/19 school year.

The Armed Guardians in Broward County will be assigned to elementary schools where no full-time SRO is currently assigned. All public middle schools, high schools, and many elementary schools are already staffed with full-time SROs.

“It’s our responsibility to do everything we can to keep our schools as safe as possible,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. “Armed Guardians are essential to helping us meet the state mandate and provide parents, students, and employees with peace of mind during the school day.”

Broward County Public Schools’ Armed Guardians Requirements

To ensure they’ll be prepared to protect Broward County Public Schools, new hires must successfully complete 132 hours of comprehensive firearm safety and proficiency training conducted by BSO and 12 hours of a certified nationally-recognized diversity training program.

All candidates must pass a background check, drug test, and psychological evaluation, and hold a valid license to carry a concealed weapon or firearm.

The school district stipulates that within the last ten years, applicants must have a minimum of two years of experience as a sworn law enforcement officer or corrections officer, and have left their position in good standing. Two years of prior military experience (which includes military reservist experience), with an honorable discharge may be substituted for law enforcement experience. The position pays between $25,000 and $32,619 a year.

Broward County Public Schools continues to accept applications for its Armed Guardian Program. For a detailed job description and to apply online, click here.