In Honor of Haitian Independence North Miami Councilwoman to Host Virtual Soup Joumou Celebration

[NORTH MIAMI] – Mary Estimé-Irvin, the City of North Miami’s District 3 Councilwoman, invites the community to the Virtual Edition of North Miami’s Second Annual Soup Joumou Celebration, in honor of Haitian Independence Day.

The celebration will premiere on social media and NoMi TV at 11 a.m., Friday, January 1, 2021.

“Gathering with family, friends and neighbors is a part of the Haitian Independence Day Celebration that I, and others with Haitian ancestry look forward to each year,” said Estimé-Irvin. “While the COVID-19 pandemic prevents us from gathering to feast in-person, I am very excited to leverage modern technology to share the history, traditions and the recipe tied to this Haitian custom and expression of cultural pride.”

In the US, North Miami is home to one of the largest populations of persons of Haitian descent and the diaspora.

In the present day, Haitians across the globe pridefully reflect on January 1, 1804, as the day their ancestors claimed the Republic of Haiti’s independence from France, making Haiti the first free black republic in the western hemisphere.

On that day, 217 years ago, Haitians residing in the newly freed republic celebrated with a fest of hot soup joumou (pumpkin soup).

In the same fashion, modern Haitian households, maintain the tradition of gathering as families, friends and neighbors to reflect on this momentous feat, still over a homemade bowl of soup joumou.

With safety and social distancing in mind, Estimé-Irvin will host the 2021 celebration virtually.