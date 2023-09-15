SOUTH FLORIDA – Get ready to boost your well-being at the annual Health and Wellness Forum next Saturday, September 23, 2023. Hosted by the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF), the two-hour event will begin at 2:00 p.m., at the Broward Southwest Regional Library located at 16835 Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines.

Admission to the event is FREE.

JWOF Annual Health and Wellness Forum Topics

Themed “Mind-Body-Harmony: EmpowHer Journey to Wellness” a panel of health experts will share enlightening discussions, insights and practical tips to empower us to embark on our own wellness journey. The featured experts will include Ms. Stacha Newell, ARNP of New Life Group; Dr. Kathryn Tapper, GLOW Coaching: Ms. Michelle Fletcher, Certified LEAN Health Coach; Ms. Kerry-Ann Dixon, Developing Legacy; Ms. Alicia-Ann Samuel, Therapeutically Beautiful; and Mr. Lukkee Chong, Financial strategist. Patrons will have an opportunity to interact with personal trainer, Damion Foster, and yoga instructor, Alicia McIntosh.

JWOF President, Janice McIntosh stated that this organization recognizes the importance of health and wellness as we go through our daily existence. Hence the reason to make this one of our mission objectives to empower our community sharing information about physical and emotional health.

The Health and Wellness Forum will also feature a marketplace of vendors and health-related professionals as they help patrons to explore ways to balancing lifestyles, through dieting, exercise, health checks and demonstrations, holistic well-being and financial empowerment.

President McIntosh emphasized that this is an opportunity to transform your life “as you participate in our JWOF Health and Wellness Forum. Come and take charge of your health, your wealth and your wellness journey. Join us in embracing the knowledge that can shape your future” she emphasized.

Registration

Persons are encouraged to register on Eventbrite. For additional information, you can visit Jamaican Women of Florida website.

The South Florida-based organization of professional women recently celebrated its ten-year anniversary with noted accomplishments, empowering women through education, mentoring and personal development.