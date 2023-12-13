Brightline and Islands of The Bahamas Debut Partnership

MIAMI – Brightline and The Islands of The Bahamas unveil the first wrapped train showcasing a new partnership that celebrates the connection between Florida’s most visited regions (South and Central Florida) and the nearby Bahama Islands.

To enhance accessibility and deepen the bond between these locales, non-stop flights from Orlando and South Florida to The Bahamas are available from all international airports (MCO, PBO, FTL and MIA) closely accessible with Brightline. Branded inside and out, the Islands of The Bahamas Brightline train has officially joined the intercity fleet of trains operating between Orlando and Miami with stops in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Aventura and Fort Lauderdale along the way.

Last week, Brightline began running 32 trains daily with 16 daily departures from Miami and Orlando. Brightline Orlando Station is located within Orlando International Airport and Fort Lauderdale and Miami Stations offer fixed-route service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport (FTL). All conveniently connected airports provide direct non-stop air service to The Bahamas.

“Orlando, South Florida and The Bahamas has a rich shared history of travelers experiencing the iconic destinations’ attractions, beautiful natural sites and warm hospitality,” said Latia Duncombe, director general, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (BMOTIA). “Brightline represents this connection in a very special way and we are thrilled to roll out this partnership.”

Brightline and The Islands of The Bahamas commemorated the new partnerships at celebratory events at Brightline Orlando Station in Partnership with Orlando Health on Dec. 6 and Brightline MiamiCentral Dec. 7. Tourism leaders, media and VIPs took part in the festivities which included remarks, a tour of the wrapped train, junkanoo band and parade with authentic Bahamian cuisine enjoyed by invited guests.

“The Islands of the Bahamas-branded Brightline train represents our partnership of connectivity, promoting travel, tourism and what makes the 16 islands so special and close,” said Johanna Rojas, senior vice president of sales and partnerships for Brightline. “As we move into the busy travel season and the holidays around the corner, this is the perfect time to celebrate this partnership and raise awareness.”