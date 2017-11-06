Nominations open for 2018 Lauderhill Regional Chamber Women Of Distinction Award

LAUDERHILL – The Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is excited to recognize another group of dynamic and significant women of Broward County with their Women of Distinction Award (WOD).

The LRCC announced last week the date for the 2018 Women of Distinction Awards Breakfast, powered by the Florida Panthers, taking place on Friday, March 2nd, 2018, at the BB&T Center (1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL 33323).

Nominations for the 2018 honorees are now open until Friday, November 10th. Nominate Here!

The LRCC Woman of Distinction Award honors women who are at the peak of their profession, and make significant contribution to improving the quality of life in Broward County. As a WOD honoree, she will join the ranks of some of the most influential women in Broward County, get featured on the cover of the official Distinction Magazine, and honored at a breakfast powered by the Florida Panthers. Nominees must live or work in Broward. Priority is given to LRCC members.

If a nominee is accepted to become a WOD honoree, she must be available to participate in:

Photoshoot – December 2 nd

Press Conference – January 18 th

WOD Awards Breakfast – March 2nd

“It is critical for us to recognize women who are influencing a significant impact on our communities. The women who are honored with the Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women of Distinction award all have something in common – they embody a spirit of generosity, honesty and integrity. Our lives are enriched by their unselfish contributions, and it is an honor to recognize them evert year,” said Sharon McLennon, Newly installed 14th President of the Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce.

LRCC Women of Distinction Alums

LRCC Women of Distinction Alums include some of Broward County’s most powerful women from various of fields like public service, healthcare, law, political and citizen engagement. Last year’s honorees included Veda Coleman-Wright, Public Information Office Director, Broward Sheriff’s Office; Traci Lynn, CEO, Traci Lynn Jewelry; Nerissa Street, Founder, Be Your Own Answer; Dee Thompson, CEO, Dee Thompson Speaks; Karen Pandy-Cherry, President, Refresh Live Foundation; Sandra Carey, Deputy Consul General, The Bahamas; Donna Borland, General Manager, VITAS Healthcare; Sherry Friedlander-Olsen, Founder, A Child is Missing, Inc.; and Ilene Lieberman, First Female Strong Mayor in Broward County.