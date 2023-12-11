Brightline Unwraps the Holiday Season With Savings and Surprises

MIAMI – Brightline, the nation’s only provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity passenger rail, is connecting travelers between South Florida and Orlando this holiday season. Skip the traffic and revel in holiday festivities with loved ones by journeying to theme parks, beach resorts, shopping malls, cruise ports, or even grandma’s house hassle-free. Now, 16 round trips are available daily providing ample flexibility throughout the season.

“Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, all connected by Brightline, will be the three most visited domestic destinations during the holidays according to AAA,” said Johanna Rojas, senior vice president of sales and partnerships for Brightline. “We look forward to connecting thousands of travelers across Florida during the season, while offering special savings and activities to make it fun and festive for all ages.”

Christmas Savings

Special CHRISTMAS DAY one-way fares for travel on 12/24 and 12/25 between Miami and Orlando for a flat rate of $39 in SMART and $79 in PREMIUM when you buy at least 7 days in advance.

one-way fares for travel on 12/24 and 12/25 between Miami and Orlando for a flat rate of $39 in SMART and $79 in PREMIUM when you buy at least 7 days in advance. In collaboration with Marriott this holiday season, Brightline is also offering guests an additional perk – up to a $50 credit for food and drink purchases at over 120 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts located near Brightline stations. For details, visit gobrightline.com/offers/marriott-credit.

New Year’s Savings

$39 SMART and $99 PREMIUM flat rate fares for travel on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Book tickets 7+ days in advance.

Festive Activations

Throughout the month of December, festive activations will take place at Brightline Miami Central and Orlando Stations. Special Nutcracker Experiences with the Miami City Ballet and Orlando Ballet will be full of action and on display along Snow Carnival site activations, creating memorable Instagrammable moments.

Starting in December, those traveling on Brightline or visiting the stations are encouraged to dress in their most festive holiday pajamas. Families and friends can have complimentary holiday photos taken at MiamiCentral and Orlando stations. Young Brightline riders can test their cookie decorating skills, listen to a story by Mrs. Claus and even get their picture with the man himself, Santa Claus. As Christmas day nears, Santa’s elves will make appearances onboard for sing-alongs enroute between Aventura and Miami.

For special holiday schedule details visit www.gobrightline.com.