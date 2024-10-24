Blue Mahoe Capital Engages Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC As A Strategic Advisor

MIAMI — Blue Mahoe Capital, Inc. (“Blue Mahoe”), an impact investing firm focused on providing access to emerging economies in the Caribbean with a heavy focus on affordable housing and asset management, today announced the engagement of Kingswood, a division of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC (“Kingswood”), as its Strategic Advisor. The announcement comes following the ongoing Reg CF offering of shares in the company and significant interest in Phase A of their affordable housing development plans for Old Harbour, Jamaica.

Blue Mahoe is based in Miami. The company aims to change how people see the Caribbean. It wants to show that the region is more than just a tourist spot. The Caribbean has many investment advantages. These advantages come from its locations, skilled talent, and friendly people. The firm aims to help investors access the best long-term investments in the Caribbean. It offers quality investment opportunities that benefit the region’s economies.

Currently, Blue Mahoe is the first Caribbean-owned company to have been granted an exemption to raise capital from US individuals and invest in the Caribbean. Following the qualification of the Reg CF in early May, investors have been able to acquire shares at $10 per share with a minimum total investment of $500 required. Through the planned NASDAQ listing, Blue Mahoe plans to raise a minimum of $10 million at $10 per share.

“The driving force for founding Blue Mahoe was a firm belief in the untapped potential of the Caribbean, which we believe exhibits all the hallmarks typical of emerging economies ripe for investment. Our investment strategies are designed to positively impact the communities we invest in and we are thrilled to engage Kingswood to facilitate our NASDAQ listing as a way to increase global investor exposure to the region,” said David Mullings, Chairman & CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital.

Kingswood Capital Partners is a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and a member of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) to perform certain administrative and compliance related functions in connection with this offering. They have executed more than 7 listings in the last 12 months.

“David’s vision for unlocking the investment potential in the Caribbean, together with his commitment to positively impacting the communities of the region, made partnering with Blue Mahoe on the first Caribbean-focused public offering a compelling prospect. We are excited to work with them to help further expose this untapped potential and shift perceptions of the region beyond simply a tourist destination,” said Ariel Imas of Kingwood Capital Partners, LLC.

Consistent and Disciplined Approach

“The eighth wonder of the world is the law of compounding, which requires consistency of behavior over time. In my advisory role at Blue Mahoe Capital, I have witnessed David’s consistent and disciplined approach rooted in steadfast principles and frameworks. As an ardent disciple of Warren Buffett, David has all the characteristics needed to guide Blue Mahoe Capital in the next phase of its growth and I am confident that his stewardship will continue to reward investors by protecting and growing their capital in the chosen inefficient markets,” added Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman of Portland Holdings, Inc. and a key advisor to Blue Mahoe.

Kingswood Capital Partner’s engagement comes after Blue Mahoe announced its bond in June. This bond targets the Jamaican diaspora. It will be offered to investors in the U.S., UK, and Canada. The official launch is set for later this month.