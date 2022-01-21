One Year After President Biden’s Inauguration, Florida’s Economy is Booming

[ORLANDO] – Today marks the one-year anniversary of President Biden’s inauguration, and thanks to the Biden Administration’s efforts, Florida’s economy has experienced dramatic improvement over the past year.

Despite constant opposition and obstruction from Florida Republicans, including Senator Rubio and Governor DeSantis, the Biden Administration has gotten hundreds of thousands of Floridians back to work, passed laws to create jobs and rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, and bolstered the state’s COVID response, increasing the number of vaccinated adults by roughly 75%. These results are consistent with what we are seeing across the country – the year since President Biden took office has resulted in the greatest year of job creation and the sharpest single-year drop in unemployment in American history.

Together, President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law represent a once-in-a-generation investment in working families that will rebuild Florida’s physical infrastructure and transform the state’s economy so that it works for everyone. Experts estimate that the Biden Administration’s policies have created 467,700 new jobs in Florida alone over the past year.

“In just one year and with very little Republican support, the Biden Administration has already created a record-setting number of jobs to put Floridians back to work and get our economy up and running again,” said Florida Democratic Party spokesperson Travis Reuther. “There’s no doubt that we are going to see Republicans take credit for these results while continuing to try to get in the way of the progress we are making. But the fact remains that President Biden and Florida Democrats are the only party that is actually willing and able to invest in working families.”

President Biden and Vice President Harris’ historic economic accomplishments over the past year:

Direct Economic Relief: To keep working families on their feet during the pandemic, the American Rescue Plan provided more than 11 million Floridians with a total of $26.5 billion in economic stimulus checks, while also reducing health insurance costs, pausing federal student loans, and halting evictions.

Child Poverty: The expanded Child Tax Credits in the American Rescue Plan directly benefitted more than 3.6 million children in Florida, with an average monthly payment for each family of $429 – for a total of $5.7 billion in direct relief to working families in the state.



Jobs: President Biden’s first year in office was the greatest year of job creation in American history, with more than 467,700 jobs created in Florida and more than 6 million jobs nationwide. Experts predict that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will create and sustain 981,500 good, union jobs in Florida over the next ten years .

Wages: In Florida, workers have seen their wages increase by an average of $0.71 per hour , while unemployment claims are down 86% under President Biden.



Infrastructure: In Florida alone, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will repair more than 412 miles of road and 90 bridges that desperately need it, which will dramatically reduce the commute times and exorbitant out-of-pocket auto repair costs that Floridians currently face .



Clean Energy and Climate: The American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide significant investments to cut air pollution, make homes and businesses more energy efficient, and modernize the electrical grid in Florida . Experts estimate that these investments will create more than 200,000 jobs in the state.

