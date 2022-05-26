Black Am I Seeks To Uplift The Struggle Of Work Life With Latest Single Work Day

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Bull Bay’s very own velvet voiced reggae crooner Black Am I releases a new anthem for the working class titled “Work Day“. This new track which is released through the Ghetto Youth’s International label. It is produced by the legendary Damian Marley himself and features an upbeat reggae/ska rhythm that carries the message perfectly. The message is clear, there is beauty in the struggle of sweat and the toil that takes care of our responsibilities.

Black Am I’s serene but resounding vocals give new meaning and hope to what would otherwise seem like a repetitive mundane work life. This latest single is supplemented by the official video set to release on the same day.

Hit Singles

With singles like Modern Day Freedom, Samson Strength, King of Kings and The Edge, gives his audience just enough at a time. Black Am I takes his time to polish each song to a near immaculate shine. This is reflected in the quality and longevity of his songs, some of which have been out for seven years.

Black Am I’s strong, seamless, fluid vocal that washes over the ear with ease and potency, easily distinguish Black Am I from his contemporaries. A native son of the famous Nine Mile Bull Bay, birthplace of the legend Bob Marley. Black Am I moral compass points true north. His subject matter is a reflection of his seasoned, yet youthful outlook. Plus, the nuances of his spiritual experience as Rastafari.

Ghetto Youths International Label

The 36 year old, now signed to the Marleys’ Ghetto Youths International has displayed exceptional bearing in a sea of musical noise. The latest single “Work Day” attests to his ability to stand out and speak to the lives of those without voices and from a different lens.

The masterful reggae single puts a positive spin on the every day cycle of waking up to go to work. Greeting the day with a smile and energy to take on the tasks of earning a living regardless of whatever job is done to make ends meet.

Damian “Jr Gong” Marley has, with his Ghetto Youths International Label released a number of Black Am I records. This includes Jah Is In My Corner ft. Kabaka Pyramid, Spliff Haffi Burn and even The Edge. Work Da, which is currently available on all streaming platforms is definitely a single, which continues to highlight the talent and range of Black Am I.