“Taste the Islands Experience” Kicks off Caribbean-American Heritage Month

FORT LAUDERDALE – Enjoy the authentic sights, sounds and flavors of the Caribbean during the 2018 “Taste the Islands Experience” on Saturday, June 2, at the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society.

Food and spirits enthusiasts with a taste for island indulgences will enjoy an all-inclusive evening featuring celebrity cooking demos, an artisan shopping village, live music and more at the second annual celebration to take place on the Riverfront on the lawn of the New River Inn (231 Southwest Second Avenue) from 4 – 10 p.m.

“The Fort Lauderdale Historical Society is thrilled to present this tasteful celebration of all things Caribbean to residents and visitors in Downtown Fort Lauderdale,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society. “Our diverse community continues to be shaped by the many cultures, flavors and influences to our south and we are proud to showcase them together at the festive ‘Taste the Islands Experience.’”

Experience Caribbean Cooking

Attendees can explore the fine art of Caribbean cooking with celebrity chefs including “Taste the Islands” TV show hosts Cynthia “Chef Thia” Verna of Haiti, Hugh “Chef Irie” Sinclair of Jamaica and Chef Amit Raval, head chef of Amtar Fine Foods in Trinidad. This cadre of culinarians will sample their gourmet Caribbean creations in the “Taste the Islands” Pavilion and will present demonstrations on the event’s main stage.

For an even wider selection of Caribbean fare, Restaurant Row will host 15 local cafes and caterers representing multiple islands, each offering different menu selections while an open bar will serve island specialties. Other flavorful touches include a tropical drink and ice-cream bar and a signature Caribbean Culinary Museum and Culinary Theater, where guests can enjoy an immersive cultural foray into the regions’ histories.

Experience Caribbean Music

DJs Nickymix and Richie D will create the audial atmosphere taking guests on a musical island journey while the incomparable Steve ‘Sir Rockwell’ Warner will emcee the event.

A steel drum band and costumed carnival players will add to the exuberant island atmosphere.

Ultra-VIP treatment will include complimentary massages in the Goldson Spine massage studio, and complimentary refreshers in the Glam Studio with Makeup by Rory Lee and hair touch-ups by Miss Jessie’s. A 5-day, 4-night all-inclusive trip for two to Barbados (valued of $2,000 including hotel and air travel) will also be raffled-off with proceeds benefiting the Historical Society

The 2018 “Taste the Islands Experience” is presented by media and production company Island Syndicate whose directors include the visionaries behind the “Taste the Islands” television series and Island Origins Magazine.

It is co-presented by the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, proud steward of our community’s past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors.

Event partners include the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau, Red Stripe Beer and the Jamaica Tourist Board.

Guests visiting from out of town can take advantage of special rates compliments of the Riverside Hotel. Please mention “Taste the Islands” when calling toll free (844) 467-0671, direct (954) 467-0671, or booking through the event website. Exclusive transportation partner Yellow Cab of Broward will ensure that even those who may overindulge can get home safely.

All-inclusive tickets for “Taste the Islands Experience” are $95 advance and $125 at the gate and are available at Taste the Islands Experience. Price includes gourmet and authentic Caribbean food and premium drinks.