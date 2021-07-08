Oliver Samuels Hosts Jamaican Bad Boys of Comedy at The Garden

[LAUDERDALE LAKES] – The undisputed King of Caribbean comedy Oliver Samuels will be hosting the Bad Boys of Comedy show featuring top Jamaican comedians, Drew Thomas and Chris “Johnny” Daley, on Sunday, July 18th at The Garden, 4340 N. State Rd. 7, 33349, in Lauderdale Lakes.

The lovable and humorous Oliver Samuels is known for his numerous roles in a variety of stage and television productions. Oliver will be playing the role of host, keeping order and managing the antics. Meanwhile young and upcoming Drew Thomas and former child star Chris “Johnny” Daley provide the laughs. We’ve all watched Daley grow up before our eyes on “Lime Tree Lane” to movies and into an internationally acclaimed standup comedian.

The event promises to be a night of non-stop laughter. Especially as these comedians take the stage and unleash their humorous commentary. Ranging from various topics on life in Jamaica to observations of different cultural customs. Expect audience interaction to add to the humor as any and everything will be open for an immersive comedy experience.

Tickets

Tickets to the Bad Boys of Comedy are available online at https://caribtix.com/badboysofcomedy for $25. Doors will open at 7:00 pm and guests are advised to come early for the best seats in the house. A limited number of VIP booths with bottle service is available by calling The Garden at (954)-866-3317.