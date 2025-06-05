City of North Miami Celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month 2025

NORTH MIAMI – In celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month 2025, the City of North Miami is bringing together culture, food and live music. They are hosting several free high energy events. The festivities begin on Friday, June 6 during Limin’ on De Plaza at MOCA Plaza (770 NE 125th Street, North Miami) from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Limin’ on De Plaza

Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle

On June 6, enjoy live music from South Florida’s own Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band. They are world renowned for the Bad Boys movie and *COPS* theme song Bad Boys. After three decades, Bad Boys is still one of the most played songs. This May, it hit the number one spot on Apple Music. They also will perform their hit song Sweat (A La La La La Long).

Kevin Lyttle

In addition, Kevin Lyttle known for his hit Turn Me On will also be performing at the Carnival Resource Fair. The night will include cuisine from Caribbean food vendors, a fashion show, kids’ corner, live steel pan, moko jumbies, DJs and carnival masqueraders.

Ride & Fete: Carnival by the Pier

The next signature event, Ride & Fete: Carnival by the Pier will take place on Saturday, June 21 from 6pm to 10pm.The event will feature a two-mile bike ride and performance by Bahamian artist, Julien Believe Thompson. The ride goes along Bayshore. Julien, the leading Junkanoo artist in the Bahamas, will perform at North Bayshore Park (12220 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami). His hit song Whip Whap has millions of views. He has collaborated or performed with artists Beenie Man, Baha Men and Miami’s own Ball Greezy.

Inner Circle: Make Reggae Irie Again World Tour

“We look forward to performing and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music on June 6 in North Miami for the Caribbean American Heritage Month celebration as part of our Make Reggae Irie Again” World Tour,” said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle who resides in South Florida. Inner Circle will also be honored by the City of North Miami on June 24.

Junkanoo Music to the Stage

“I look forward to bringing the Junkanoo music to the stage and bringing people together on June 21. There is a huge appreciation for Caribbean music,” said artist Julien ‘Believe’ Thompson.