Oliver Samuels Headlines Jamaica Heroes Modernized “Heroes of Comedy” Show

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s elite comedians will be on show this Saturday, May 29 to support the Jamaica Heroes Modernized (JHM) project in “Heroes of Comedy”.

Among the heavy-hitting comedy lineup are Oliver Samuels, Volier “Maffy” Johnson and Owen “Blakka” Ellis. The show is scheduled to start at 8pm EST, and stream live via the JamaicaNationalHeroes Facebook page.

Oliver Samuels is among several Jamaican icons, who have endorsed and come out in support of the JHM. See a full list on www.JamaicaNationalHeroes.com

“Heroes of Comedy”

The show will be seeking to attract support from the Jamaicans at home and abroad. Using pledges to fund the program that will be highlighted in a 10-part docuseries over the next year. “No pledges of cash will be refused.” The event will be simulcast on YouTube, Facebook and Zoom.

“There is an emphasis that needs to be placed on us telling our own stories. The JHM project seeks to embrace that.” stated Charles “Mark Phi” Smart, Executive Producer for JHM.

Charles, who is on a mission to use what he sees as cultural pride of community, to “empower independence through Jamaica’s national legacy.” Centered around the revival and modernization of the portrayal of Jamaica’s national heroes. Smart was most recently recognized for his George Floyd inspired body of work, ‘46 Pleas’. The work showcases a painting and docuseries dubbed ‘Conflicted Coward’. As a result, it provided some insight into Jamaica Heroes Modernized project.

Smart noted that “we are reviving and modernizing the portrayal of Jamaica’s National Heroes with a 10-episode film series. Including, original Jamaican music, fine art paintings, print collateral and a new digital presence.

Wrap Up

For the first time, we are aggregating and centralizing the stories of our heroes into a single Body of Work, chronologically highlighting their contributions to Jamaica’s emancipation and independence. To start, we have transformed the dull black and white sketches and photos of our heroes into colorful artistic portrayals to make them more relatable; and their stories more relevant to modern society,” he explained.