April “ARaQ” Raquel Set to Perform Live In Concert at the Broward Center

FORT LAUDERDALE – South Florida music artist, April RaQuel is set to headline her first self-produced concert — The Urban RaQ Soul Funk Experience 2.0.

The concert will feature her band, Kouture Funk, RaQer dancers, and South Florida vocalists Cristyle Renae, LaJoyce the Voice and Melanie Jones of Atlanta, Georgia.

The event will be held at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in the Abdo New River Room on Friday, September 13, 2019.

The function begins at 7:00 pm EST with a VIP pre-event reception and general admission doors open at 8:00 pm EST.

The talented singer has transformed her energetic, soul-rousing music into a 60-minute performance. “This show has been in my head for years and now I feel ready to really showcase my best and total self,” said RaQuel as she describes the genesis of the concert.

Further, RaQuel adds “…this is personal for me, I’m self-producing the show, and it’s years of investing in myself and my craft.” The show will blend rock/soul, funk, and R&B music with fashion and RaQuel’s athletic-style performance.

RaQuel is an in-demand performer and has been featured on the bills of the 2016 Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest in Miami Gardens; the Governor’s Ball at the 2018 and the upcoming 2019 Emmy Awards, and Funk Fest Music Tour.

Tickets on sale now and are available online at Broward Center website or Ticketmaster.

Partial proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit the South Florida Fashion Academy, founded by South Florida Fashion Influencer Taj McGill, who will also serve as the host for the evening.