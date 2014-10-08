Heritage TNT Keeps Title For Another Year As Band of the Year For Miami Broward Jr. Carnival

LAUDERHILL – The energy and spirit of youth and Caribbean heritage created the perfect backdrop on a beautiful fall day at Central Broward Regional Park for the 2014 Miami Broward Jr. Carnival. The atmosphere showcased a sea of color, pageantry and pride as the children paraded, danced and exhibited their sense of cultural heritage. Heritage TNT claimed the title once again for “Miami Broward Jr. Carnival Band of the Year” with their portrayal of Treasures of De Rainforest. The Queen-First Place went to Jazmeen DeGannes-Portrayal-LaReina Mariposa-Heritage TNT, King-First Place-Jayden Chan Tack-Portrayal-The Majestic Scarlet Macaw-Heritage TNT, Female Individual-Skye Ramos-Portrayal Bird of Paradise-Heritage TNT and First Place-Male Individual-Karim Escagment-Portrayal-What Lurks in de Mangrove-Heritage TNT.

The Miami Broward Jr. Carnival is one of the key events during the #Miami Broward Carnival season. It allows for young people to create a foundation and platform that permits them to continue the culture of Carnival for the future. The event also kicks-off the Miami Broward Carnival week of activities that culminates with the #MiamiCarnivalTurns30 event at Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo Center on Sunday, October 12, 2014.

“We are excited once again for the beautiful job our young people did. The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee believes that youth participation in our Carnival is essential for the preservation and development of the Miami Broward Carnival brand”, states Jeanette Haynes, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee and Event Organizer.

“We of the Heritage TNT Inc. are very ecstatic and elated about the awesome success of our presentation “Treasures of De Rainforest” at this year’s Junior Carnival celebration. This would not have been possible without the help of our dedicated team who worked long hours to ensure that this year’s presentation would be a great success. We especially want to thank all the parents for their continued support and commitment to our band that definitely contributed to our success. The biggest joy for us was seeing the young kids enjoying themselves as they paraded their beautiful costumes on stage. Congrats to them. We are assured of the future of the Carnival. Finally, we would like to thank the Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee for giving us and the other bands participating in this year’s event the opportunity to display our creative skills and talents to the Community at large. We can just say that this was definitely a “ labour of love”, stated Rose Kelly, Heritage TNT.

Attendees also included Broward County Commissioner Dale V.C. Holnes, Florida’s former governor Charlie Christ,State Representative Hazel Rogers, District 95, Consul General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago-Dr. Anil Ramnanan,Winifred McPherson, President-Elect, Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce, Miss Miami Broward Carnival Queen- Parrys Sommers,Miss Miami Broward Carnival “Little Miss” Queen-Imani Felix-Gavin, Miss Miami Broward Carnival “Little Miss”-1st-Maneeshaa Puca, Miss Miami Broward Carnival “Little Miss”-2nd place winner-T’Naya Albury, Kimar Muir,Miss Jamaica Diaspora Beauty Queen 2014.

Silver Stars USA Steel Orchestra took the guests on a musical journey to the islands with calypso, soca, and reggae beats to close out the event.

Winners of the 2014 Miami Broward Jr. Carnival

Band of the Year-Heritage TNT-Portrayal-Treasures of De Rainforest

2nd Place-Fun Generation Too-Portrayal–Little China

2nd Place-Wassi Babes-Portrayal-W.O.W

Female Individuals

First Place-Skye Ramos-Portrayal-The Glory of the Hibiscus-Heritage TNT

Second Place-Kilah Foster-Portrayal-Bird of Paradise- Heritage TNT

Third Place-Asja Saintil-Portrayal-Goddess of Compassion-Fun Generation Too

Male Individuals

First Place-Karim Escagment-Portrayal-What Lurks in de Mangrove-Heritgage TNT

Second Place-Nicholas Sinanan-Portrayal-D Bacha-Heritage TNT

Third Place- Yuriah Watson-Portrayal-Artist At Work-Mas Dynasty

Queens

First Place-Jazmeen DeGannes-Portrayal-LaReina Mariposa-Heritage TNT

Second Place-Aniyah Marryshow-Portrayal-Sunrise Sunset-Mas Dynasty

Third Place-Aalyiah Mohammed-Portrayal-Queen of Dance

Kings

First Place-Jayden Chan Tack-Portrayal-The Majestic Scarlet Macaw-Heritage TNT

Second Place-Dyonn Pauly-Portrayal-Pinocchio Comes Alive-Major Players

Third Place-LaVontee Stubbs-Portrayal-Lung Tik Chuan Ren-Fun Generation Too

Special thanks to the Miami Broward Carnival Jr. Carnival sponsors: Citi Bank, Coca-Cola, I&B, Dr. Innocent, Dr. Brezault, Chubby, Dr Julian Cameraon, Dominica Lewis, Mr. Petier Hendrikus, M&J Auto Sales, Tri-County Courier, Inc., 103.5 The Beat, Discovery Tours, Children’s Services of Broward County, Caribbean American Passport, Caribbean Connection. The Miami Broward Carnival is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioner

