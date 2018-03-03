Enjoy “An Evening of Comedy and Culture” Jamaican Style in Ft. Lauderdale

Ft. Lauderdale – South Florida residents will be treated to “An Evening of Comedy and Culture” featuring Jamaica’s top comedy duo, Ity & Fancy Cat, renowned actor, educator and stand up comic, Blakka Ellis, entertainer and musician extraordinaire Harold Davis, the young and talented singer Kristen Alicia along with other performers.

“An Evening of Comedy and Culture” is scheduled for Saturday, April 21, 2018 6pm – 9pm at The African American Research Library & Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale and promises to be a delightful mix of music and comedy, offering something for everyone to enjoy.

“An Evening of Comedy and Culture” is a fundraiser to assist children in need and will benefit the restoration of the ‘Walkers Place of Safety for Children’ which was recently destroyed by fire in Jamaica.

Jamaican Comedians Ity and Fancy Cat

Ity and Fancy Cat is unquestionably the hottest comedy act in the English-speaking Caribbean. This innovative, inventive and inspiring duo has captured hearts, engendered praise and evoked uncontrollable laughter among audiences all over the world for over two decades.

Their successful groundbreaking television series, “The Ity and Fancy Cat Show” has garnered them a solid global fan base and their rich, wide-ranging repertoire carries resonant appeal that crosses all age, social and cultural boundaries.

Jamaican Comic, Blakka Ellis

Blakka Ellis, got the attention of the public as half of the Bello & Blakka duo in the early eighties. This talented performing artist, writer, educator and motivational speaker, has been part of the Caribbean arts and entertainment landscape for over three decades. Known mostly for his comedic ingenuity, he has written scripts for stage, screen and television, taught in high schools and lectured at colleges in Jamaica and Canada.

Blakka will definitely captivate the audience with his down-to-earth humor and commentary on life in the Caribbean.

Harold Davis brings his musical talents

On the musical front, accomplished pianist, jazz and reggae singer Harold Davis, will bring his charismatic stage presence and voice, presenting his distinctively Jamaican sound/style which incorporates various genres of contemporary jazz and reggae selections.

Music with a message from Kristine Alicia

Rising star Kristine Alicia will boldly deliver music with a message; “music of freedom and elevation” as she describes it. Whether on stage, in the streets or online, Kristine Alicia delivers a consistent message: Love God, love people and stand for justice. Her honest approach to music is refreshing and touches people in a way that piques their interest in who she is and what she truly believes.

Tickets for this incredibly entertaining event are available on Eventbrite and EventsRUsOnline or by phone at 954-648-2800.

“An Evening of Comedy and Culture” is presented by The Dr Sue and You Charitable Foundation Inc. (DSCF), a 501(c)3, in partnership with Kreative Konnectionz, and sponsored by the Friends of the African American Research Library & Cultural Center, Jamaica National Bank, The Excelsior Alumni Association, EventsRUsOnline, Riddims Marketing and DavidiPhoto.