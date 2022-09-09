Entertainment

Afrobeat’s African Giant Burna Boy Headlines Tipsy Music Festival Miami

Miami Carnival Weekend 2022

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News48 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read
Burna Boy Headlines Tipsy Music Festival Miami
Burna Boy

MIAMI – Afrobeats has been sizzling the airwaves with chart topping hits across the globe. Afrobeat artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems and Rema have been dominating the music charts and for good reason.

Burna Boy Headlines Tipsy Music Festival Miami
Burna Boy

Delivering sensational performances on his current Love, Damini 2022 Summer Tour; Grammy Award Winning Burna Boy kick starts Miami Carnival Weekend 2022 by headlining Tipsy Music Festival Miami on Friday, October 7th at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Fl 33132 from 3pm to 11pm.

“Carnival in Miami is a beautiful time to see a plethora of Caribbean cultures converge to showcase their freedom of expression through music, food, dance and fashion. We hope to give you a taste of all things multicultural and want to make Tipsy Music Festival Miami an unforgettable experience. We are bringing the best Caribbean and African acts that music has to offer,” says Crystal Cunningham, Tipsy Music Festival Spokesperson.

Produced by Twisted Entertainment and Project X Productions, the very best of Caribbean artists like Skinny Fabulous, Voice and Hypasounds with an all-star cast of DJ’s like Deejay Puffy, Tony Mix, Jus Jay and Travis World are set to perform.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News48 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Soca Stars Kes Share New Single ‘Jolene’

Soca Stars Kes Share New Single ‘Jolene’

January 15, 2022
Buju Banton’s New Single “Summer Body”

Buju Banton’s New Single “Summer Body”, the Anthem of the Season

July 21, 2021
Agent Sasco - JN to Host Five Days of ‘Holiday Vibes’

JN to Host Five Days of ‘Holiday Vibes’

December 16, 2021
Buju Salutes North America’s “Big Sound”, King Addies

Buju Banton Salutes North America’s “Big Sound”, King Addies

March 12, 2019
Check Also
Close
Back to top button