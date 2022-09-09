Afrobeat’s African Giant Burna Boy Headlines Tipsy Music Festival Miami

MIAMI – Afrobeats has been sizzling the airwaves with chart topping hits across the globe. Afrobeat artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems and Rema have been dominating the music charts and for good reason.

Delivering sensational performances on his current Love, Damini 2022 Summer Tour; Grammy Award Winning Burna Boy kick starts Miami Carnival Weekend 2022 by headlining Tipsy Music Festival Miami on Friday, October 7th at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Fl 33132 from 3pm to 11pm.

“Carnival in Miami is a beautiful time to see a plethora of Caribbean cultures converge to showcase their freedom of expression through music, food, dance and fashion. We hope to give you a taste of all things multicultural and want to make Tipsy Music Festival Miami an unforgettable experience. We are bringing the best Caribbean and African acts that music has to offer,” says Crystal Cunningham, Tipsy Music Festival Spokesperson.

Produced by Twisted Entertainment and Project X Productions, the very best of Caribbean artists like Skinny Fabulous, Voice and Hypasounds with an all-star cast of DJ’s like Deejay Puffy, Tony Mix, Jus Jay and Travis World are set to perform.