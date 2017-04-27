Best of the Best Music Concert Heats Up Miami

MIAMI – The Best of the Best Music Concert (BOTB Music Concert) embarks on another year of entertainment from some of Caribbean music’s leading acts in the business.

On Sunday, May 28, 2017, the BOTB Music Concert celebrates 11 years of bringing pure Reggae, Dancehall, & Soca music to Miami during Memorial Day Weekend.

This year’s performers are Mavado, Aidonia, Konshens, Chris Martin, Spice, I-Octane, Masica, Jahmeil, ZekeDon, Mad Cobra, Barington Levy, Brigadier Jerry, General Trees, Julien Believe, D-Mac, Dyson Knight, Wendi, Patrice Roberts, and Lyrikal.

Gates open at 2 PM sharp. Tickets are currently $45 for general admission and $135 for VIP, which includes a premium open bar, a front stage experience, and express entry into the park.

For more information visit Best of The Best Concert. Tickets can also be purchased at local Caribbean ticket outlets, find the closest one in your area here .

For over a decade, BOTB Music Concert has developed into a destination getaway to Miami for people from around the globe. Fans of BOTB not only enjoy a mega music festival on Sunday, but they get an entire weekend dedicated to producing the “Best” events during Miami Memorial Day Weekends. “This year we put a lot into delivering several outstanding events leading up to the festival and after the festival. Our people only expect the BEST when it comes to our team and this year we’re ready to over do it,” said Jabba, BOTB event producer.

BOTB Weekend Schedule of Festivities