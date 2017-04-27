Best of the Best Music Concert Heats Up Miami
MIAMI – The Best of the Best Music Concert (BOTB Music Concert) embarks on another year of entertainment from some of Caribbean music’s leading acts in the business.
On Sunday, May 28, 2017, the BOTB Music Concert celebrates 11 years of bringing pure Reggae, Dancehall, & Soca music to Miami during Memorial Day Weekend.
This year’s performers are Mavado, Aidonia, Konshens, Chris Martin, Spice, I-Octane, Masica, Jahmeil, ZekeDon, Mad Cobra, Barington Levy, Brigadier Jerry, General Trees, Julien Believe, D-Mac, Dyson Knight, Wendi, Patrice Roberts, and Lyrikal.
Gates open at 2 PM sharp. Tickets are currently $45 for general admission and $135 for VIP, which includes a premium open bar, a front stage experience, and express entry into the park.
For more information visit Best of The Best Concert. Tickets can also be purchased at local Caribbean ticket outlets, find the closest one in your area here .
BOTB Weekend Schedule of Festivities
- Friday- BOTB Welcome Party | Cafe Iguana
- Saturday (Daytime)- BOTB Beach Party | Beach Hideaway Miami
- Saturday (Nighttime)- I LOVE THE 90’S | 380 District
- Sunday (Daytime)- BOTB Concert | Bayfront Park
- Sunday (Nighttime)- BOTB After Party | Cafe Iguanas
- Monday- All White Boatride | Sea Marina
Pingback: Reggae Crooner Christopher Martin Releases Short Film for 'Magic' : South Florida Caribbean News()