Bermuda Is Open for Business Following Hurricane Humberto

Less than 12 hours after the storm passed to the north of Bermuda, Airport, hotels and restaurants are up and running, welcoming visitors

BERMUDA – Last night, Hurricane Humberto, a category 3 storm, passed about 75 miles to the north of Bermuda, giving the island a healthy dose of wind and rain.

But Bermudians have plenty of experience in dealing with weather events of this kind – more than four centuries’ worth of experience, in fact. As a result, damage was minimal, clean-up is underway, and the island is open for business.

The L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA), as well as the causeway (the main road serving the airport), both reopened at noon today. All Bermuda Visitor Services Centres will reopen on Friday, and ferry service throughout the island will be restored Friday as well.

Additionally, all of Bermuda’s hotel properties are operational and ready to welcome guests. For any visitors whose plans were altered by the storm, the Bermuda Hotel Association’s booking guarantee allows guests to modify their hotel reservations without penalty. Click here for details on the guarantee.

“With the airport reopened, the clean-up well underway, and the damage minimal, Bermuda is ready to welcome visitors and groups already booked to visit this weekend and beyond, along with those inspired to do so by today’s blue skies and perfect temperature out here,” said Kevin Dallas, the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s CEO.

If you’re coming to Bermuda during the fall months, when warm temperatures linger, you’ll experience some of the mid-Atlantic island’s most thrilling outdoor activities, delicious cuisine, and unique events.

Spiny Lobster Season: From September through March, discover an authentic Bermuda delicacy. Spiny lobsters are a truly delicious seafood experience.

From September through March, discover an authentic Bermuda delicacy. Spiny lobsters are a truly delicious seafood experience. Taste of Bermuda (Oct. 11-13): Food and wine lovers won’t want to miss this annual extravaganza, which features wine tastings, walking tours, a three-day chef competition and the all-day food festival featuring many City of Hamilton restaurants.

Food and wine lovers won’t want to miss this annual extravaganza, which features wine tastings, walking tours, a three-day chef competition and the all-day food festival featuring many City of Hamilton restaurants. Birdwatching: The fall migration from North to South America brings a host of Bermuda’s feathered friends to the island – peak birding season!

The fall migration from North to South America brings a host of Bermuda’s feathered friends to the island – peak birding season! Bermuda Championship (Oct. 31 – Nov. 3): The official PGA TOUR event at Bermuda’s famed Port Royal Golf Course offers a backdrop of clear, blue waters and stunning greens. It will be televised internationally on the Golf Channel.

The official PGA TOUR event at Bermuda’s famed Port Royal Golf Course offers a backdrop of clear, blue waters and stunning greens. It will be televised internationally on the Golf Channel. World Rugby Classic (Nov. 2-9): Some of the world’s greatest rugby athletes converge on Bermuda for an event that draws the sport’s most passionate fans.

Some of the world’s greatest rugby athletes converge on Bermuda for an event that draws the sport’s most passionate fans. Aquatic Adventures: Put on your wetsuit and discover on-the-water excitement in Bermuda – the water still feels fine. Out here, you can experience everything from scuba diving to ancient shipwrecks to kayaking to hidden coves.