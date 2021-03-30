Jamaican Students at Howard University Receive $100,000 in Scholarships

by Derrick Scott

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks has lauded the Jamaica Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN) organization. JHUAN has provided US$100,000 in scholarship support to needy Jamaican students at Howard University over a three year period.

Ambassador Marks also congratulated the fifteen students in the 2021 cohort who are recipients of an additional $45,000 in scholarships. “Having been involved in the conception of this fantastic initiative three years ago, I am truly proud of the remarkable strides made in such a short time. Especially, providing support of over $100,000 to Jamaican students at Howard University.”

Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony

Speaking at the third annual scholarship awards on Saturday March 27, Ambassador Marks said the JHUAN Howard University scholarship fund was, “a very timely and useful initiative which, I hope can be replicated at other institutions of learning across the US with large Jamaican population.”

Marks also pointed out, “in addition to the provision of scholarships, JHUAN was created to serve the Jamaican community. This is accomplished through mentoring and career development”. She encouraged the students to take full advantage of the mentoring and networking opportunities provided by JHUAN. Thereby expanding their horizons and gaining the requisite tools to launch their careers.

“Historically, Howard has been the University of Choice for hundreds of Jamaican citizens. Many of whom have remained here in the D.M.V area. Or have returned to Jamaica and have done exceptionally well professionally. In conclusion, Marks encouraged the beneficiaries to give back to others in need when you are given such an opportunity in the future”.

JHUAN Scholarship Goals

In his remarks, Chairman of JHUAN, Don Christian said, “my organization is pleased to award these 15 scholarships to the tune of US$45,000 to deserving students attending Howard who are pursuing various degrees. He pointed out that the scholarship program was a part of a bigger effort to inspire and empower and motivate Jamaican students to take full advantage of their experience at Howard University.”

In closing, Christian recalled the history of the establishment of the scholarship program in 2018. It was a result of the collaboration and involvement of Ambassador Marks and Howard University president Dr. Wayne Frederick.