Beres Hammond, King of Lovers Rock Returns to The Broward Center

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – One year after doing sold-out shows at Broward Center For The Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Beres Hammond is on track to repeat that feat. Tickets for his two dates at the venue, scheduled for August 26 and 27, are almost gone.

Carlos Goycochea is a spokesperson for Pierson Grant PR, publicists for the shows. He told South Florida Caribbean News that things have gone smoothly for the shows which are part of Hammond’s Forever Giving Thanks Tour, that started July 23 in Hollywood, California.

Goycochea reports that the opening show is “almost sold out” while 80 percent of tickets for the second night are taken.

Last September, the lovers rock king performed at Au-Rene Theater of the Broward Center For The Performing Arts and drew capacity 2,700 audiences. Prior to his gigs in Fort Lauderdale, Hammond is scheduled to play Hard Rock Live Orlando in Orlando on August 25.

The Forever Giving Thanks Tour has so far made stops in Toronto, Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.

Hammond, who is in his late 60’s, has had a remarkable run of hit songs going back to 1985 when he scored with What One Dance Can Do, produced by Willie Lindo. His career soared during the 1990s with a volley of hits including Step Aside, Rock Away, Double Trouble, Love From A Distance and Putting up Resistance.

He was briefly signed to East West Records, a subsidiary of Elektra Records in the early 1990s. He did one album, In Control, for that label.