UNIFEST 2023 – Come Celebrate Diversity and Unity through Music, Art, and Culture

LAUDERDALE LAKES – UNIFEST is back and better than ever! The international festival of music, art, and culture is excited to announce the return of its flagship event in 2023. This year’s celebration continues its legacy of bringing together people from all walks of life to experience the magic of the Caribbean. The longest running and original Caribbean Festival in the USA always celebrates the diversity, unity, and creativity of the people of the Caribbean by bringing that magic to the world.

UNIFEST 2023 will take place on May 21, 2023, at Vincent Torres Park, 4331 NW 36 Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL, featuring an impressive lineup of world-renowned artists like Mr. Vegas, Roger George, Julian Believe, Pumpa, Hal Anthony and many local performers from different genres and cultures. Attendees can expect to enjoy live music, dance performances, art exhibitions, cultural displays, and a wide variety of food and beverage options. Admission is free from 12noon – 3pm and $20 after 3pm.

This year, UNIFEST is proud to introduce new initiatives and collaborations that will enhance the overall festival experience. We are partnering with local artists, organizations, and communities to create interactive art installations, workshops, and cultural activities that highlight the unique diversity of our host city. UNIFEST 2023 is not just a music festival, it’s a platform for cultural exchange and understanding.

UNIFEST is A Reflection of Our World

“We are thrilled to bring back UNIFEST in 2023 and celebrate the beauty of diversity and unity of the many cultures of our Caribbean people,” said Commissioner Hazelle Rogers, cofounder of UNIFEST. “Our festival is a reflection of the world we want to live in, where differences are celebrated, and people can come together to share their passions and ideas,” she concluded.

Rich Cultural Heritage

“We are excited to partner with UNIFEST to showcase the rich cultural heritage of our city and provide a platform for local artists and performers to showcase their talent,” said Mayor Veronica Edwards-Phillips of the host city of Lauderdale Lakes.

UNIFEST 2023 is more than just a music festival. It’s a celebration of the beauty of diversity, a platform for cultural exchange, and an opportunity to create lasting memories. Experience the magic of music, art, and culture like never before. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience. Come out on May 21st to UNIFEST and be a part of this global celebration.

For more information, visit: https://unifestlive.com or call 954.326.2399. Tickets Available NOW: https://CARIBTIX.COM/UNIFEST