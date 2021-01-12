The Best Casinos You Should Visit In Florida in 2021

Florida may not be world-renown for its casinos like Las Vegas but it does offer sun, sea, beaches, great entertainment, and food. The marketplace is small and dominated by two parties who are Disney and The Seminole Tribe. They have been spending lots of money on lobbying to ensure that their monopoly stays that way and so far they have been very successful at doing so. That being said there are some excellent casino establishments based in Florida but if you would prefer online I can recommend Gclub as a good platform to use.

#1: Hialeah Park Casino

The best due to its long history is Hialeah Park Racing & Casino which was first established in 1922. During this time it was known as The Miami Kennel Club and started its life as a greyhound track. That has since been converted into a horse racing track along with the addition of a stunning casino. It is packed with all the best dealer games along with over 800 video slots.

#2: The Big Easy Casino

The Big Easy was created back in 2017 and used to be called the Mardi Gras Casino until it was badly damaged when Hurricane Irma hit. It was bought by new owner Jeffrey Soffer who has spent a fortune renovating the building. The casino is packed with more than 700 slot machines and has the largest video poker games in south Florida.

#3: Isle Casino Pompano Park

If you are a fan of watching horse racing live in Florida Pompano Park is the best place to go. It holds events almost all year round and the casino has an excellent choice of games. If you love slots, you will not be disappointed as there are more than 1,500 to choose from. There are also over 40 poker tables and all the traditional casino classics set in luxurious settings. There is also an excellent restaurant so make sure not to miss out on the food if you visit it.

#4: Miccosukee Resort & Gaming

If you are looking for a Florida resort that has an attached casino, Miccosukee Resort is an excellent choice. It mainly caters to the older generation and even has its own Bingo Hall. With more than 2,000 video slots available and a host of other classics, it has something for everyone including a comfy bed to sleep in should you stay.

#5: Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

If you are looking for blackjack action in Florida, there is no better place than the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek. There are not many establishments that can legally offer live blackjack which is what makes this venue so special. There is also a top-class steakhouse attached which serves some of the best steaks you will find in the state.

Final Thought

There are lots of choices of casinos available and others you should consider are; The Casino @ Dania Beach, Gulfstream Park, along with Magic City Casino.