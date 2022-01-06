Barbados Accepts 1-day Rapid PCR Tests Until Further Notice

[BRIDGETOWN, Barbados] – The Government of Barbados continues to review and update its travel protocols for entry into the country.

In the latest update, effective January 7, 2022, travelers are permitted to travel to Barbados with a valid negative Rapid COVID-19 PCR test result done within 1 day prior to arrival in Barbados, OR a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result done within 3 days prior to arrival in Barbados.

Accepted tests include tests which were taken at an accredited or recognized laboratory by a healthcare provider via a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal sample (or both). LAMP tests, self-administered tests or home kits and tests using saliva samples will NOT be accepted.