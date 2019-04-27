American Airlines Resumes Second Daily Miami to Saint Lucia Flight

American Airlines Resumes Second Daily Miami Flight in June with Lowest Fares Ever and Hotels Offering Attractive Rates in Saint Lucia

SAINT LUCIA – ­ A new seasonal flight aboard American Airlines from Miami combined with the lowest airfares ever make this summer the perfect time to visit Saint Lucia.

Hotels are offering attractive rates, adding even more incentive to book a family vacation, romantic getaway or wellness-focused trip.

On June 6, American Airlines will resume a second daily nonstop flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) at 8:45am.

Flight AA1335 arrives in Saint Lucia at 11:21am, giving vacationers a full afternoon to enjoy on their day of arrival.

This flight joins the year-round daily flight departing MIA at 11:13am, perfectly timed for morning connections from American Airlines feeder cities. Roundtrip airfare starts at $423, the lowest airfare ever for this route. American Airlines Vacations is also offering several air/hotel packages.

Saint Lucia Hotel Accommodations

Hotels and resorts have created summer offers with up to 50% off room rates, resort credits, spa deals and more.

Hotels include Anse Chastanet, Calabash Cove, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, Jade Mountain Resort, Mango Beach Inn, Stonefield Villa Resort, Serenity at Coconut Bay, Têt Rouge, Ti Kaye Resort and Spa and others.

Most famous for nearly 100 miles of coastline and pristine beaches with clear Caribbean waters, activities abound for vacationers of all ages.

Visitors will enjoy newly-renovated facilities at Soufriere¹s Hummingbird Beach; the highly-Instagrammed natural mud baths; world-class diving and snorkeling; the Tet Paul Nature Trail and the signature Pitons.