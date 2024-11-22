Bahamian Songstress Simmone Bowe to Headline 2024 CMEx Awards in Miami

MIAMI – Soulful Bahamian singer and performer Simmone Bowe will headline the 2024 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser in Miami next month.

Loews Coral Gables Hotel

Renowned for her warm, powerful voice and captivating stage presence, Bowe will deliver an unforgettable musical experience at the event, which will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel, starting at 11:30 a.m.

With a career spanning decades, the talented singer has become celebrated for her soulful and versatile artistry across genres including jazz, reggae, R&B, and gospel. Her musical roots run deep, beginning with performances in school and church productions, community choirs, and recitals before distinguished audiences, including Bahamian government leaders.

Bowe has continued to hone her craft as a worship leader, songwriter, and recording artist. She has performed alongside gospel music icons such as Donnie McClurkin, Andrae Crouch, and Ron Kenoly. Her career has taken her from intimate local stages to performances in the United States and Nigeria.

In The Bahamas, Bowe’s rich vocals have complemented bands such as Funk Creation and Jazz Etcetera, captivating audiences with her heartfelt interpretations of both classic and contemporary hits. Her versatility and dynamic performances have earned her acclaim as one of the Caribbean’s most engaging artists.

“Simmone Bowe embodies the spirit of the Caribbean with her musical warmth, power, and emotional depth,” said Bevan Springer, President of CMEx. “We are honored to have her headline the 2024 CMEx Awards, where she will not only entertain but also inspire our audience with the same passion and energy she has brought to stages worldwide.”

Attendees of the CMEx Awards, which is being powered by The Islands of the Bahamas, can expect a lively celebration of Caribbean culture and creativity as Bowe performs an eclectic set designed to uplift and unite through the power of music this holiday season.

CMEx 2024 Laureates include:

Kashmie Ali – Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sailrock South Caicos

Tracy Berkeley – CEO, Bermuda Tourism Authority

Latia Duncombe – Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation

Laura Dowrich-Phillips – Caribbean Journalist and Public Relations Manager, Experience Turks and Caicos

Ambassador Victor Fernandes – Veteran Caribbean Broadcaster and Barbados Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States

Gloria and Solomon Herbert – Co-founders of Black Meetings & Tourism magazine

Lisa Indar – Interim Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)

Eroline and Lyton Lamontagne – Owners, Fond Doux Eco Resort in St. Lucia

Thea LaFond – 2024 Olympic Champion, Dominica

Vanessa Ledesma – CEO, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)

Marc Melville – CEO, Chukka Caribbean Adventures

Marie McKenzie – Senior Vice President of Government and Destination Affairs, Carnival Corporation & plc

Jennifer Nugent-Hill – Director of Government and Community Affairs, Tropical Shipping

Simón Suárez – Vice President, Grupo Puntacana

Ellison “Tommy” Thompson – Former Deputy Director General of Tourism, Bahamas, and Former CEO, St. Kitts Tourism Authority

Christine Valls – Director of Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, United Airlines

The CMEx Awards Partners:

Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain , St. Lucia

, St. Lucia Blue Horizons Garden Resort, Grenada

Brion City Hotel, BW Signature Collection, Curaçao

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba

Calabash Cove Resort & Spa, St. Lucia

Carnival Corporation & plc

Coco Palm Resort, St. Lucia

Comfort Suites Paradise Island, Bahamas

Fort Young Hotel and Dive Resort, Dominica

Gallows Point Resort, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

Golden Rock Dive & Nature Resort, St. Eustatius

Ladera Resort, St. Lucia

Little Good Harbour & The Atlantis Historic Inn, Barbados

Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Nevis

Mount Cinnamon Hotel & Beach Club, Grenada

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts

Radisson Aquatica Resort Barbados, Barbados

The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, Jamaica

The Hamilton Beach Villas & Spa, Nevis

The Hartling Group, Turks and Caicos

The Islands of The Bahamas (Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation)

The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Jamaica

Tropical Shipping

Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle All-Inclusive Resort

Marketplace Excellence Corporation

For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/cmexawards2024