Ignite Caribbean 30 Under 30 Awards 2023 Nominations Are Open

WASHINGTON, DC – The Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS), the nation’s leading Caribbean American advocacy and development organization, will commemorate National Caribbean American Heritage Month, by honoring 30 leaders under the age of 30 years old, as Caribbean change-makers for exemplary work in their field of interest.

The “30 Under 30” Awards will honor 30 emerging leaders of Caribbean heritage, age 30 and under, for their commitment and active engagement: professionally, academically, or personally.

The Emerging Leader may be a Caribbean-American Academic, Entrepreneur, Activist, or Community Leader. In addition, the Emerging Leader may be a student leader or member of a Caribbean Student Association whose work has contributed to making a measurable difference on a university or college campus in the USA or in their community.

Caribbean American Heritage Month

National Caribbean American Heritage Month has been celebrated officially, annually every June since 2006 when the first Presidential Proclamation was issued by President George Bush. June represents an opportunity to bring together Caribbean American community leaders across the country especially, to address common concerns; to allow Caribbean Americans everywhere to feel a sense of place in the American public discourse. Plus, to bring highlights of the contributions of Caribbean immigrants to the USA.

Members of the public are invited to nominate a deserving leader or one can self-nominate. The nomination form is available online and is open until 10th April, 2023.

After compiling and judging, the names of the final 30 honorees along with their photos will be published on Ignite Caribbean Social Media pages and the Ignite Caribbean website.

Winners will be awarded certificates and prizes cash and in-kind valued at US$5,000 in Washington DC on June 23rd at IGNITE CARIBBEAN|SMART CARIBBEAN FUTURES FORUM.

To Nominate: https://bit.ly/IGNITECARIBNomination2023