St. Lucia’s Jade Mountain Launches Chocolate Stout

Nick Troubetzkoy’s Imperial Chocolate Stout by Antillia Brewing debuts

ST. LUCIA – St. Lucia’s award-winning – St. Lucia’s award-winning Antillia Brewing Company and world-renowned Jade Mountain Resort are debuting a dark beer that hints at the glitter of the former Russian empire and incorporates the tropical allure of new world Caribbean taste.

Labeled Nick Troubetzkoy’s Imperial Chocolate Stout, the elegant new beer honors the visionary Russian-Canadian architect and owner of Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet resorts. The craft beer maker’s new brew is a traditional Russian stout with a twist: It is made using fresh-roasted organic cocoa nibs from the resort’s estates, home to more than 2,000 carefully tended cocoa trees.

“Innovative thinking runs in Nick Troubetzkoy’s veins. One visit to Jade Mountain will reinforce this point. We worked closely with the team at Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet to develop an equally revolutionary beer,” said Andrew Hashey, Antillia’s founder and CEO. “The use of the resorts’ own chocolate ties this beer to the organic architecture of the place and to the history of the family that has created it.”

“It has proven to be a wonderful collaboration, resulting in yet another distinctive and unique offering for our savvy guests who appreciate the goodness of stout and the sweet, global history of chocolate,” said Karolin Troubetzkoy, Executive Director of the resorts.

With an alcoholic volume of eight percent, Nick Troubetzkoy’s Imperial Chocolate Stout is deep, aromatic, balanced and flavorful in the time-honored tradition of Russian imperial stouts.