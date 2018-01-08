Bahamas Prime Minister to give Keynote Address at ICABA® Global Health Summit

MIAMI GARDENS – Commonwealth of the Bahamas Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis is among the luminaries from various healthcare disciplines that will meet, present and share at the ICABA® Global Health Summit on Friday, January 26, 2017 at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens from 8:00 am until 5:30 pm.

Dr. Hubert Minnis is scheduled to give the keynote address.

In addition to Dr. Minnis, speakers and presenters include Dr. Andrea Barthwell, Chief Medical Officer, Treatment Management Company (Oak Brook, Illinois) and Dr. Rodney K. King, Chief Executive Officer, Florida Institute for Health Innovation.

The theme for the ICABA® Global Health Summit is; “Enhance the delivery, career and business opportunities in healthcare for communities of color worldwide”. “The ICABA® Global Health Summit will bring together a diverse representation of thought leaders and experts in healthcare.” says Jerome Hutchinson, Jr., ICABA Founder and Chief Servant Officer.

Dr. Nelson Adams, distinguished South Florida healthcare leader and successful entrepreneur will lead a panel entitled: Mastering the Business of Healthcare.

Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, nationally renown HIV-Aids researcher and President, Meharry Medical College will receive the prestigious ICABA Lumina Award for his career of distinguished accomplishments in healthcare.

The ICABA® Global Health Summit will include a Career Fair and Vendor Exhibit along with a recognition luncheon and networking reception. Workshops will address the opiod epidemic, population health, tele-medicine and cultural competency in healthcare delivery. CME credits will be available for attendees.