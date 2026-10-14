Raising service standards will require stronger leadership, practical employee training and a renewed commitment to the customer experience across The Bahamas.

NASSAU, Bahamas – We must ask a difficult question: Have we become too comfortable with poor customer service in The Bahamas?

When an employee ignores a customer at the counter, leaves a telephone unanswered or responds to a simple request with irritation, the organization loses something valuable: trust that its people care about doing the job well.

Bahamian Hospitality Must Begin at Home

Every poor service encounter should push us to raise national service standards. We cannot promote Bahamian hospitality to visitors while accepting indifference in our daily dealings with residents. The pensioner seeking assistance, the parent paying a bill and the young entrepreneur applying for a service all deserve courtesy, clear information and respect.

Too often, customers must chase an answer, repeat a request or plead for an update. “Come back tomorrow” becomes especially frustrating when no one explains what tomorrow will change. A delay may be unavoidable, but leaving a customer uninformed is often preventable.

Leadership Drives the Customer Experience

Blaming frontline employees alone will not solve the Bahamas customer service crisis. Service standards begin with leadership. Managers must set clear expectations, provide useful employee training and give staff the information and authority to resolve routine problems. When poor conduct occurs, leaders must address it.

An organization cannot deliver service excellence consistently when its leaders tolerate neglect. At the same time, employees cannot perform at their best when they face inadequate staffing, confusing procedures or disrespect from supervisors. Accountability must travel in both directions.

Customer service training must move beyond a motivational talk and a certificate. Employees need practical opportunities to listen, handle complaints, explain delays and respond calmly in difficult situations. Managers must reinforce those skills through coaching, supervision and their own example.

Excellent customer service does not mean every customer receives everything requested. Sometimes the answer must be no, and sometimes an organization must enforce a policy. Even then, employees can deliver a firm answer with patience, dignity and a helpful explanation.

Employees should not have to endure abuse, either. Respectful service works best when customers and workers recognize one another’s humanity.

AI and Digital Transformation Cannot Replace Accountability

Technology, digital transformation and AI customer service tools can make transactions faster, but every system still needs thoughtful people behind it. A chatbot or automated response offers little comfort when a customer’s problem remains unresolved and no one takes ownership.

As a corporate trainer, I believe we must restore pride in service. Answering the telephone professionally matters. Keeping a promise matters. Following up matters. Taking responsibility for an error matters. These routine actions shape customer satisfaction, brand reputation and public trust.

A National Plan to Raise Service Standards

The way forward requires deliberate action: clear customer service standards, practical training, reliable supervision, recognition for excellent work and consequences for repeated neglect. Customers also need accessible feedback channels—and proof that someone is listening.

The Bahamas has the talent to deliver outstanding service in government offices, banks, utilities, retail businesses, hotels and tourism operations. We must support strong performers, learn from them and make their example the national expectation. Every leader, employee and business owner can interrupt the pattern of poor service. Our standards will rise when we decide that every person who seeks our help deserves our best effort—and when we demonstrate that commitment in the next customer interaction.