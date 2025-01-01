Antigua Cruise Port: A Record-Breaking Year

St. John’s, Antigua – This week, Antigua Cruise Port reached a significant annual milestone, welcoming four vessels and a remarkable 13,312 passengers as it approaches a record-breaking year. As of today, the port has seen 570 cruise ship visits and 825,526 passengers this year. This is up from 446 cruise ship visits and 670,234 passengers in 2023. This shows a remarkable increase so far this year. These figures represent a 27% increase in ship calls and a 23% increase in passenger arrivals year-over-year. The port’s overall performance underscores the increasing demand for Antigua as a key stop in the Caribbean.

At the Antigua Cruise Port today, several ships were docked. These included the Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Breakaway from Norwegian Cruise Line. Also present were Arvia from P&O Cruises and the elegant Emerald Azzurra. Notably, Arvia and Emerald Azzurra are homeporting at Heritage Quay, further solidifying Antigua’s growing reputation as a premier homeport.

Leading Cruise Destination

Gasper George, General Manager, expressed his excitement at the day’s events, stating: “Today is a shining example of what teamwork, vision, and dedication can achieve. The significant growth we have experienced this year reflects the success of our strategic efforts to position Antigua as a leading cruise destination. It is an honor to welcome these magnificent vessels and the thousands of passengers who bring energy and vibrancy to our shores. This is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together.”

Tourism Sector

The Hon. Charles Fernandez, Minister for Tourism and Investment, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significance of the achievement for the nation’s tourism industry. “Today’s success underscores the strength and resilience of Antigua and Barbuda’s cruise tourism sector,” said Fernandez. “I am proud of how our collective investments in infrastructure and service excellence are paying off. Antigua Cruise Port’s innovative approach and tireless dedication have helped solidify our standing as a sought-after destination. This achievement is not only a win for our tourism sector but also for the economic prosperity of our communities.”

Caribbean Cruise Industry

As we celebrate this record-breaking year, we remain committed to excellence and look ahead with even greater ambitions for 2025. Antigua Cruise Port plans to welcome more visitors and form new partnerships. It aims to deliver unforgettable experiences. This port is ready to shape the future of the Caribbean cruise industry.