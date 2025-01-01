Travel

Antigua Cruise Port: A Record-Breaking Year

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Antigua Cruise Port
Ariel view of the Antigua Cruise Port. Photo courtesy: depositphotos.com
Antigua Cruise Port
Ariel view of the Antigua Cruise Port. Photo courtesy: depositphotos.com

St. John’s, Antigua  – This week, Antigua Cruise Port reached a significant annual milestone, welcoming four vessels and a remarkable 13,312 passengers as it approaches a record-breaking year. As of today, the port has seen 570 cruise ship visits and 825,526 passengers this year. This is up from 446 cruise ship visits and 670,234 passengers in 2023. This shows a remarkable increase so far this year. These figures represent a 27% increase in ship calls and a 23% increase in passenger arrivals year-over-year. The port’s overall performance underscores the increasing demand for Antigua as a key stop in the Caribbean.

At the Antigua Cruise Port today, several ships were docked. These included the Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Breakaway from Norwegian Cruise Line. Also present were Arvia from P&O Cruises and the elegant Emerald Azzurra. Notably, Arvia and Emerald Azzurra are homeporting at Heritage Quay, further solidifying Antigua’s growing reputation as a premier homeport.

Leading Cruise Destination

Gasper George, General Manager, expressed his excitement at the day’s events, stating: “Today is a shining example of what teamwork, vision, and dedication can achieve. The significant growth we have experienced this year reflects the success of our strategic efforts to position Antigua as a leading cruise destination. It is an honor to welcome these magnificent vessels and the thousands of passengers who bring energy and vibrancy to our shores. This is just the beginning of what we can accomplish together.”

Tourism Sector

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez
Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez (file photo)

The Hon. Charles Fernandez, Minister for Tourism and Investment, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significance of the achievement for the nation’s tourism industry. “Today’s success underscores the strength and resilience of Antigua and Barbuda’s cruise tourism sector,” said Fernandez. “I am proud of how our collective investments in infrastructure and service excellence are paying off. Antigua Cruise Port’s innovative approach and tireless dedication have helped solidify our standing as a sought-after destination. This achievement is not only a win for our tourism sector but also for the economic prosperity of our communities.”

Caribbean Cruise Industry

As we celebrate this record-breaking year, we remain committed to excellence and look ahead with even greater ambitions for 2025. Antigua Cruise Port plans to welcome more visitors and form new partnerships. It aims to deliver unforgettable experiences. This port is ready to shape the future of the Caribbean cruise industry.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

MSC Cruises Recruitment in Trinidad

MSC Cruises Reports Successful Recruitment Drive in Trinidad and Tobago

May 19, 2023
Cruise Tourism in Cayman Island

FCCA Partners with the Cayman Islands on Strategic Development Agreement

May 18, 2022
Edmund Bartlett, Josef Forstmayr - Jamaica

Jamaican Hotelier, Josef Forstmayr Honored for Dedicated Service to JTB Board of Directors

December 1, 2020
Homesick Celebrate National Plan For Vacation Day

The Bahamas x Homesick Celebrate National Plan For Vacation Day

January 25, 2022
Back to top button