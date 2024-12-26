Exploring Caribbean Tourism with the President of Royal Caribbean

MIAMI – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) collaborated with Royal Caribbean during Caribbean Weekend in Miami, uniting regional tourism ministers, directors, and various stakeholders to discuss opportunities for economic development, sustainability initiatives, and enhanced community involvement in the region.

The event, “Envisioning Caribbean Tourism: An Iconic Summit,” took place on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas. It featured a lively discussion with Michael Bayley, the President and CEO of Royal Caribbean. Bevan Springer, President of Marketplace Excellence, moderated the talk. Marketplace Excellence is the public relations agency for the CTO.

The summit was a great opportunity. It focused on how the cruise industry creates jobs and opportunities in the Caribbean.

Cruise Tourism Ecosystem

“The Caribbean is the soul of Royal Caribbean. About 60 percent of all our business is the Caribbean,” stated Bayley, noting that everything the cruise line does – from the colors and designs of its vessels to the warm, friendly culture of the company —reflects the company’s connection to and association with the region.

Bayley highlighted Royal Caribbean’s longstanding commitment to fostering the success of all stakeholders throughout the region’s cruise tourism ecosystem, emphasizing employment opportunities and sharing that the company is maximizing its efforts to increase local sourcing in the Caribbean.

He noted, however, that enhancing supply chain systems remains essential for sustaining and expanding these efforts. “It does require a lot of cooperation from the Ministry of Agriculture to work with the cruise lines to try and figure out how to create cooperatives to aggregate product so that we can purchase it … It takes time, commitment and focus, but we’re very open to that,” Bayley indicated.

Cruise Workforce

The company executive also spoke about potential for Caribbean governments to develop frameworks similar to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, which could pave the way for more Caribbean nationals to join the cruise workforce. Bayley praised the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation cadet program, sharing a recent success story of a female Bahamian second officer who brought Icon of the Seas into Nassau during its inaugural season.

Sustainability was another focus of the discussion, with Bayley describing Royal Caribbean’s investments in and embrace of waste reduction initiatives and innovative energy solutions such as biofuels and LNG.

CTO Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill, who also serves as Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport, shared his reflections on the importance of collaboration with the cruise industry, noting that as CTO reimagines the future of Caribbean tourism, the summit initiative demonstrates its commitment to building successful partnerships that benefit economies and communities.

Minister Gooding-Edghill recognized Royal Caribbean’s role in providing economic opportunities across the region. “It is a wonderful story … it says something about your leadership, it says something about your company,” he said, thanking Royal Caribbean for its longstanding commitment to the Caribbean.

CTO Secretary-General & CEO Dona Regis-Prosper also expressed her gratitude to Royal Caribbean for its collaborative efforts: “This iconic summit underscores the power of partnerships and collaboration as we reimagine our approach to tourism development and deepen our engagement with the cruise industry.”

Royal Caribbean Star of the Sea

As Royal Caribbean prepares to unveil its next Icon Class ship, Star of the Sea, Bayley assured attendees that the Caribbean will remain central to its operations. CTO has pledged its commitment to strengthening partnerships with Royal Caribbean and other cruise lines, to sponsor opportunities for open dialogue between the cruise industry and Caribbean stakeholders, and to pursue opportunities for sustainable growth and mutual benefit.