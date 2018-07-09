Andrew Gillum Surging in Democratic Primary for Florida Governor

Andrew Gillum to Open New Miami Gardens Office

TALLAHASSEE – With 50 days to go until primary election day, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is surging in the Florida Governor’s race.

Today the Washington Post examined how Gillum, the leading progressive in Florida, is fighting against Republican attempts to stack the deck as Rick Scott exits the Governor’s Mansion.

“It’s very clear that they’re getting ready for when they’re out of power, and trying to stack the deck now as much as possible,” said Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D), who is running for governor on a platform of enacting Medicare for all and putting an additional $1 billion into education. “Everything we have proposed hinges on our ability to defeat this.”

“What they want to do is pass this measure now so they’ll be able to jam a Democratic governor by forcing votes that will require Republican participation,” said Gillum, the Florida Democrat running for governor. “We have to do everything we can to make sure this does not go through.”

In one of Florida’s most widely read political websites, Florida Politics’ Peter Schorsch said all eyes are now on a Gillum — Ron DeSantis general election matchup.

“In fact, the hand he’s playing from is filled with progressive trump cards. On issue after issue, Gillum seemingly barrels over his opponents to stake out the most progressive policy position.

He’s also heads-and-shoulders the best retail pol in the Democratic bunch. He has outshined his opponents at the candidate forums and debates and all the other places on the campaign trail. As the Miami Herald’s David Smiley noted during Gillum’s speech at the Florida Democratic Party’s annual gathering, “If elections were decided by applause Gillum would be in good shape.”

Until recently, Gillum didn’t have the money to communicate to black voters that he was a black candidate. But that was before billionaire Tom Steyer and his Next Gen America organization stepped in with its commitment of at least a $1 million for Gillum’s campaign. That’s on top of however much George Soros has given and will give to Gillum.”

Andrew Gillum to Open New Miami Gardens Office

Andrew Gillum will open his campaign’s new Miami Gardens office on Tuesday, July 10th 4:30pm at 16190 NW 27th Ave, Opa-locka, FL 33054

The campaign’s latest push comes amidst a new surge of momentum, including the endorsements of NextGen America and Tom Steyer, the National Nurses Union (NNU), and national radio host Charlamagne Tha God.

The campaign has offices open in Tallahassee and Broward County.