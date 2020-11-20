Commissioner Monestime calls for Creole-language programming on Miami-Dade TV

[MIAMI-DADE] – The Miami-Dade County Commission on Nov. 19 unanimously adopted a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Jean Monestime to create Haitian Creole-language programming for Miami-Dade TV.

The legislation calls for weekly news and information programming in Creole that would provide a summary of County news and information and would air at least five nights a week during prime time on the County-operated station.

“Providing important news and information to all members of our multi-ethnic community is an important and essential responsibility,” Commissioner Monestime said. “Miami-Dade TV can also be used as an effective way to disseminate vital information during a locally declared state of emergency in an easily accessible and understandable format to County residents who don’t speak English.”

Miami-Dade TV currently provides programming in English and Spanish to inform residents and visitors about County government services, events and programs, as well as public safety, arts and culture, public transportation and the environment.