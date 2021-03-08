Amerijet delivers COVID-19 Vaccines to the Caribbean & Central America

[MIAMI] – Air cargo continues to play a key role in the distribution of life-saving vaccines around the world. Amerijet delivered COVID-19 vaccines to the Caribbean and Central America on behalf of Odyssey Logistics Pvt. Ltd. These shipments were a part of India’s Government gifted Covishield AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Amerijet’s Hub

The vaccines bound for Jamaica, Guyana, and Nicaragua, were transferred via Amerijet’s Hub at the Miami International Airport.

The flagship Amerijet 360,000 square-foot (33,500 sq. meter) facility is one of the most modern at the airport. It includes a 40,000 square-feet (3,700sq. meter) temperature-controlled handling center. Specifically designed to maintain the cold-chain integrity for refrigerated, frozen, and chilled products. The facility boasts exclusive airside ramp access to the Amerijet fleet for immediate loading and unloading of temperature-controlled shipments.

Moreover, an environmentally-protected exclusive pre-cooling receiving area allows for the successful tender, transfer, and transport of vaccines.

IATA Certification

Amerijet’s cold-chain pharma standards and processes have been certified by IATA since 2017. The airline completed its preparations to support the COVID-19 vaccine shipments. Additionally, it was the first U.S cargo carrier re-certified under the IATA CEIV program in August 2020.

Proud Moment

“Delivering 350,000 doses of life-saving vaccines to destinations in our service region is something our entire company is proud of. All of us at Amerijet are honored to be part of the global initiative to get the virus under control.” said CEO Tim Strauss. “Our pharma handling team’s quality standards, uniform processes, and transparency provide our forwarder and healthcare partners with reliable logistics services every day and is uniquely valuable as we push back against the pandemic.”

The company’s investments in climate-controlled infrastructure, training and partnerships with like-minded suppliers underscores Amerijet’s vision to move the goods that enrich and connect the lives of our friends, customers and communities.