Hillary Rodham Clinton to Headline Upcoming Event in Support of Sybrina Fulton

MIAMI GARDENS – The campaign to elect Sybrina Fulton Miami-Dade County’s next Commissioner for District 1 announces an upcoming event featuring former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton who endorsed Fulton last fall.

The virtual reception will be held on Friday, May 29 and moderated by Pamela Goodman, President and CEO of Ruth’s List Florida, the only organization in Florida that recruits and supports Democratic women in all levels of office.

Statement from Sybrina Fulton, candidate for Miami-Dade County Commissioner

“I am honored to have Secretary Clinton’s support in this race as we continue fighting for true social and economic justice for all. Hillary’s compassion and resilience have been an inspiration to me personally for many years, and she played an instrumental role in getting me to run for office. If this global crisis has shown us anything, it’s that there is far too much at stake to sit on the sidelines. It’s up to each of us to be the change we want to see in the world.”

The event follows Ruth’s List Florida’s recent endorsement of Sybrina.

Statement from Pamela Goodman, President and CEO of Ruth’s List Florida:

“Ruth’s List is proud to endorse Sybrina Fulton because she has the experience and vision to lead as the next Miami-Dade Commissioner for District 1. If the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has taught us anything, it’s the importance of calm, steady leadership at the local level. I’m confident that Sybrina will fight for our values and ensure pandemic recovery prioritizes public health, safety, and economic security for all. Her commitment to Miami-Dade is unmatched, and she will be an excellent Commissioner on behalf of the community.”

The campaign continues to build a robust infrastructure and broad coalition ahead of the August 2020 election. To date, more than 4,100 unique contributors from across the country have invested in Sybrina’s candidacy, giving an average contribution of $29.