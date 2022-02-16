Americans with Jamaican Heritage To Be Welcomed as Jamaican Citizens

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Approximately 290 persons will be granted Jamaican citizenship on February 17 in a virtual event dubbed “Back to my Roots”. It is the fourth staging of this ceremony which is an initiative of the Consul General of Miami.

Among the new Jamaican citizens is Gramps Morgan of Grammy-winning reggae group, Morgan Heritage. The New York-born Gramps is also part of the event’s entertainment.

Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, said there has been an increase in Americans with Jamaican heritage seeking citizenship in the country where their family originated.

“There’s a myriad of reasons but I guess they want to get connected to the land of their parents’ birth. People want to know ‘why my mother speaks this way’ or ‘why she behaves in a particular way’,” he explained.

Qualifications for Jamaican Citizenship

To qualify for Jamaican citizenship, applicants must provide documents proving Jamaican lineage, such as birth certificate, their parents’ original birth certificates and a notarized copy of their government ID. The application form, Jamaican Citizens by Descent, can be downloaded at https://jamaicacgmiami.org/page/citizenship/.

A successful application process can take up to three months. Citizenship is granted through the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency at the Ministry of National Security in Jamaica.

Mair credits the citizenship ceremony with building awareness about the intricacies of seeking Jamaican citizenship.

Virtual Ceremony

The “Virtual Welcome Home Ceremony” is scheduled for 5:00pm – 6:00pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The ceremony can be view on Facebook Live, via One Love Jamaica or Consul General Miami.

There will be live performances by Gramps Morgan, and International Reggae Artiste, Ed Robinson. Plus Steve Higgins, Tallawah Mento Band, Dr. Susan “Dr Sue” Davis and Sophia Nicholson.