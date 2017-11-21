Commissioner Monestime’s statement on Revocation of TPS for Haitians

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime’s statement on the Trump administration’s revocation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for the 58,000 Haitian nationals allowed in the U.S. following the 2010 Haiti earthquake:

“I am extremely disappointed in the Trump Administration’s decision to end TPS designation for the 58,000 Haitians living in the United States. President Trump continues on his path to dehumanize this great country of ours. We as a country have always extended a helping hand to the most vulnerable, America has always been and will remain a compassionate country. I urge Congress to take action to find a permanent and humane solution to the plight of the affected individuals.

See also: Homeland Security terminates TPS for Haitians

“Ending the TPS designation for thousands of law-abiding Haitian Nationals living in the US for so many years will not only affect TPS holders and their American born children, it will also have a chilling effect on the local economy in the communities where they work, purchased homes, raise their children, and worship.

“Haiti is still in a state of crisis and sending 58,000 people back would only serve to short-circuit the recovery and undoubtedly lead to further destabilization of the country and lead to another mass exodus,” Commissioner Monestime said.