Alpha Institute Launches Capital Campaign with Jamaica Social Stock Exchange

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Alpha Music Institute (Alpha), formerly Alpha Boys School, has launched its campaign to raise financial support for its music programme that assist young at-risk boys in Jamaica.

The campaign is being executed with the support of the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) and will culminate with Alpha’s listing on the JSSE.

Alpha’s mission seeks to provide empowerment and personal transformation of young people through education and skills training. Most of its students reside in inner-city communities where social conditions are very challenging. The training program at Alpha is designed to generate holistic development and career advancement in a variety of related employment areas with a special emphasis on music.

The campaign is being coordinated by Jamaica’s Consulates in New York and Philadelphia with Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia serving as point person.

“This is a timely and welcome proposition and could not have been done for a better organization than the Alpha Music Institute, which has been a part of the development of Jamaica, and now needs assistance to continue its contribution of moulding at-risk boys into productive adults to contribute positively to the society,” said Mrs. Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, parent company of the JSSE.

“When I was approached on assisting with fundraising for the projects on the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange; without hesitation I embraced the opportunity of raising funds for Alpha Music Institute. I have seen the quality of work they have done in the past and continues to do with the limited resources at their disposal,” said Mr. Christopher Chaplin, Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia, USA.

Donations to the campaign can be made either on Alpha’s website at https://alphaboysschool.org/donate or on JSSE’s website at https://jsse.jamstockex.com