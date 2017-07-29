Miami Dade College accepting applications for 10,000 Small Businesses Program

Miami – Miami Dade College (MDC) is once again accepting applications for Cohort 13 of the 10,000 Small Businesses program scheduled to begin January 24, 2018 at the Wolfson Campus.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses (10KSB) is a classroom-based practical business education program that gives entrepreneurs several benefits including valuable skills for growing their businesses, the opportunity to access financial capital and powerful networking opportunities at no cost to participants.

The 10,000 Small Businesses curriculum includes one-on-one advice, clinics, and workshops administered by subject matter experts. Goldman Sachs professionals also serve as panelists and judges for “Rocket Pitches”, which allow business owners to practice their business pitch to a potential lender or investor.

Participants will also learn to identify and evaluate opportunities, understand financial statements, hire, retain and lead employees, negotiate successfully and create a comprehensive growth plan, among other lessons.

The program was launched at MDC’s Freedom Tower on October 1, 2013, when Goldman Sachs and Miami Dade College entered a five-year, $5 million partnership to deliver the 10,000 Small Businesses program in Miami.

10,000 Small Businesses Applicants should meet the following criteria:

Owner or co-owner of a business

Business in operation for at least two years

Business revenues of at least $150,000 in the most recent fiscal year

Minimum of four employees, including the owner

The first three and a half years of program delivery – which began in February 2014 and featured MDC alumni, area business professionals and advisors – graduated 282 small business owners who are now poised for growth.

To learn more, RSVP here for an upcoming webinar occurring from August 23, 2017 through October 4, 2017

Visit 10KSB program to participate in Cohort 13 of MDC’s 10KSB program or call 305-237-7824.

The deadline to apply for Cohort 13 is October 10, 2017.