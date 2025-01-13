Entertainment

Alkaline New Rules Festival Heads To Toronto, Canada!

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 4 2 minutes read
Alkaline New Rules Festival

Toronto, Canada – Alkaline and New Era Productions are delighted to officially announce that their esteemed event, New Rules Festival, will be heading to Toronto, Canada, on June 21st, 2025, at the renowned Rebel Night Club.

New Rules UK

This exciting event series will start its 2025 season in London, UK, on April 17th, 2025. It has grown globally, bringing the New Rules Festival to a city near you.

Toronto, Canada, will be the next stop on this multi-city journey. Fans will have a special chance to enjoy the exciting atmosphere of the New Rules Festival in a fresh and lively setting.

Alkaline New Rules Festival Heads To Toronto, Canada!
Alkaline

“Alkaline’s brand and the unprecedented demand for the New Rules Festival are undeniable. As we diligently analyze our global fan base, which is experiencing exponential growth, we discern a clear yearning for culturally resonant and wholesome entertainment experiences. New Rules Festival embodies precisely this essence,” stated Kereena Beckford, Alkaline’s Manager.

Global Recognition

Alkaline is one of Jamaica’s most prominent contemporary dancehall icons. The New Rules Festival has been successful over the years. His global fame comes from music and fashion partnerships. This shows he truly understands the genre.

Since its triumphant return to Kingston, Jamaica, in the summer of 2022, where it attracted a historic crowd, New Rules Festival has demonstrated its enduring popularity and demand. This success is a testament to the festival’s quality and the enthusiastic response it receives from fans.

The festival has consistently delivered high-energy performances, unique experiences, and a vibrant atmosphere, making it a must-attend event for music lovers.

“The resounding success of New Rules in Miami, New York, and Kingston, Jamaica, following the pandemic underscores the undeniable appeal of the brand-New Rules Festival, the ardent Vendetta Fans, and Alkaline’s distinctive artistic expression. New Rules 2025 edition promises to be an unforgettable and exhilarating experience for all attendees,” Shuzzr further adds.

Undoubtedly, Alkaline, arguably the most successful independent artist to emerge in the reggae-dancehall genre, has profoundly and extensively impacted the genre globally over the past decade. His influence is evident in numerous chart-topping singles and acclaimed albums that have dominated digital streaming platforms (DSPs) and international charts, instilling pride among his global fan base.

NEW MUSIC

Alkaline is excited to start 2025 with a big announcement. He will release his new single, “Earn Your Way,” on Friday, January 10th. The song is produced by Autobamb and Sponge Music.

This empowering track shares Alkaline’s views on working for wealth and success. It also talks about seeking financial freedom in a tough entertainment industry. “Earn Your Way” shows Alkaline’s strong work ethic and growth. He is dedicated to giving his fans high-quality music.

The artist takes you on a lyrical journey. His career breaks down the usual rules of the genre. This change brings in a new era of talent. They are free to create music on their own terms.

The single perfectly blends Alkaline’s signature sound and a fresh, innovative approach, making it a must-listen for all music enthusiasts.

New Rules Festival TICKETING

Fans can visit to purchase tickets for New Rules Festival Canada at https://www.ticketgateway.com/new-rules-canada, or for New Rules UK, visit https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-alkaline-821128.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 4 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Culturama 2006, rich in Jamaican Folk Tradition

July 16, 2006
Oil Painting by Gabrielle Banks

The Caribbean Comes To South Beach at MUSE Modern & Contemporary Art Fair

December 4, 2019

Singer Richie Stephens Pours His Heart & Soul Into ‘For You Mama’

March 3, 2015
Jah Cure drops new video "You Cant See My Soul"

Jah Cure drops new video “You Cant See My Soul”

October 14, 2021
Back to top button