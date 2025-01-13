Alkaline New Rules Festival Heads To Toronto, Canada!

Toronto, Canada – Alkaline and New Era Productions are delighted to officially announce that their esteemed event, New Rules Festival, will be heading to Toronto, Canada, on June 21st, 2025, at the renowned Rebel Night Club.

New Rules UK

This exciting event series will start its 2025 season in London, UK, on April 17th, 2025. It has grown globally, bringing the New Rules Festival to a city near you.

Toronto, Canada, will be the next stop on this multi-city journey. Fans will have a special chance to enjoy the exciting atmosphere of the New Rules Festival in a fresh and lively setting.

“Alkaline’s brand and the unprecedented demand for the New Rules Festival are undeniable. As we diligently analyze our global fan base, which is experiencing exponential growth, we discern a clear yearning for culturally resonant and wholesome entertainment experiences. New Rules Festival embodies precisely this essence,” stated Kereena Beckford, Alkaline’s Manager.

Global Recognition

Alkaline is one of Jamaica’s most prominent contemporary dancehall icons. The New Rules Festival has been successful over the years. His global fame comes from music and fashion partnerships. This shows he truly understands the genre.

Since its triumphant return to Kingston, Jamaica, in the summer of 2022, where it attracted a historic crowd, New Rules Festival has demonstrated its enduring popularity and demand. This success is a testament to the festival’s quality and the enthusiastic response it receives from fans.

The festival has consistently delivered high-energy performances, unique experiences, and a vibrant atmosphere, making it a must-attend event for music lovers.

“The resounding success of New Rules in Miami, New York, and Kingston, Jamaica, following the pandemic underscores the undeniable appeal of the brand-New Rules Festival, the ardent Vendetta Fans, and Alkaline’s distinctive artistic expression. New Rules 2025 edition promises to be an unforgettable and exhilarating experience for all attendees,” Shuzzr further adds.

Undoubtedly, Alkaline, arguably the most successful independent artist to emerge in the reggae-dancehall genre, has profoundly and extensively impacted the genre globally over the past decade. His influence is evident in numerous chart-topping singles and acclaimed albums that have dominated digital streaming platforms (DSPs) and international charts, instilling pride among his global fan base.

NEW MUSIC

Alkaline is excited to start 2025 with a big announcement. He will release his new single, “Earn Your Way,” on Friday, January 10th. The song is produced by Autobamb and Sponge Music.

This empowering track shares Alkaline’s views on working for wealth and success. It also talks about seeking financial freedom in a tough entertainment industry. “Earn Your Way” shows Alkaline’s strong work ethic and growth. He is dedicated to giving his fans high-quality music.

The artist takes you on a lyrical journey. His career breaks down the usual rules of the genre. This change brings in a new era of talent. They are free to create music on their own terms.

The single perfectly blends Alkaline’s signature sound and a fresh, innovative approach, making it a must-listen for all music enthusiasts.

New Rules Festival TICKETING