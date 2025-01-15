CODA Network Offers Live Streaming for Rebel Salute

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaican music lovers all around the world have an opportunity to watch the 31st staging of Rebel Salute on January 18 thanks to a pay-per-view available through global streaming affiliate, CODA Network.

Lexi Chow, the CEO of the Network, shared her excitement about this partnership. She noted that it is one of the biggest nights for reggae and dancehall.

“Foundational festivals like Rebel Salute are globally revered, drawing people from all corners of the world who are eager to be a part of something truly special. Whether it brings back a fond childhood memory or connects to culture, its impact is clear. From South Africa to Europe to South America, reggae lovers everywhere recognize this as an iconic celebration,” Chow said.

Coda Network Streaming Platform

The streaming platform is available in 178 countries. Viewers can sign up for the PPV for US$19.99 before the day of the event or US$24.99 on the day.

To do this, fans should log on to CODA Network’s website www.codatv.com or www.thecodanetwork.com. Tickets are available now, and viewers are encouraged to purchase early.

Coda Network PPV content is only available on these platforms: Roku, Firestick, Android TV, iOS, and Android mobile devices.

JR Watkis, founder of World Music Views, will be covering exclusive behind-the-scenes content. In addition, artiste interviews throughout the show for CODA.

Chow reiterated that she has an experienced team who will ensure that the stream runs with no glitches for the duration of the programme this weekend.

“It’s a complex, multi-layered process, and everyone has a role to play. With 150,000 servers worldwide, we’re able to ensure that subscribers across the globe receive the optimal feed. This smooth operation is the result of collaboration at every level—from engineers and production teams to camera crews, audio technicians, graphic artists, and the backend teams who monitor and address issues, including identifying and removing unauthorized feed access,” she said.