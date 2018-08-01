One Caribbean Television Showcases 2018 Carnival Week Coverage

NEW YORK – One Caribbean Television has announced its weeklong live broadcast of carnival celebrations in Toronto, Barbados and Antigua from Thursday, August 2 through Tuesday, August 7, 2018

This year, One Caribbean Television partners again with the Peeks Toronto Caribbean Carnival for its 51st anniversary celebration. For the past six years, the network has covered Toronto Carnival, one of North America’s largest cultural events, attracting millions of attendees every year.

In addition, the network’s team is providing live coverage of both the Barbados Crop Over Festival and Antigua’s 61st carnival celebration.

Throughout Carnival Week, One Caribbean Television will offer live coverage of events, interviews and feature stories to highlight the people and pageantry that make carnival one of the world’s most popular celebrations, bringing the vibrancy and warmth of the Caribbean to the globe.

To reinforce that message, the weeklong coverage will also showcase highlights of previous carnival celebrations in Curaçao, New York, Puerto Rico, St. John, St. Thomas and Trinidad.

See also: Miami Carnival Spotlight on Haitian Masquerade Band TiChapo