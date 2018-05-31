Miami Carnival Spotlight on Haitian Masquerade Band TiChapo

SOUTH FLORIDA – TiChapo is a Haitian masquerade band based in South Florida. Their mission is to promote the rich culture of Haiti through the participation in Caribbean Carnivals.

TiChapo is scheduled to Play Mas and participate in Miami Carnival, scheduled for Sunday, October 7th. The TiChapo’s members are students and professionals that live throughout the United States.

If you want to play mas with TiChapo, please contact: Roldye Azard via email: rolaz9@yahoo.com or call 954-536-9407

Mas Camp: 2615 NW 123 Ave, Coral Springs FL 33065

TiChapo Masqueraders